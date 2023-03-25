Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of March 13 through March 17
Chapter 7
Misty B. and Tommy L. Faulk Jr., PO Box 1890, Adairsville.
Dexter Harrison, 378 Meadowlark Lane.
Chapter 13
Lacey S. Holland, 473 Covey Rise Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $4,934,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Gene P. Babin, 503 McGinnis Circle, $291.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Jordan L. and Melissa Knockum, map and parcel C42E-056, $293.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to James B. Stevenson and Edward E. Olesen, 103 Crowley Drive, $293.
Blueprint Homes, LLC to Antoinette Edwards, 105 White Street, $120.
Frank Gentry Jr. to Tyler R. Folks, 221 Hardin Road, $190.
James A. Franklin Jr. to Kurt Kelly, 325 Webber Road, $475.
Harold J. Zacharias, as Trustee, to Bruce and Joannie Galbraith, 104 Overland Drive, $175.
Roger Thomas Contractors, LLC to Nebraska Grogan, map and parcel 033-317, $4.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc. to Melanie J. Moore, map and parcel p/o C53-012A, $10.
Robert Parmer to Rickey D. Montagne, 205 Laurel Drive, $290.
Carolyn L. Cochran, Sole Heir and Executrix, to The Landlord Inc., map and parcel C41A-032, $97.
William and Edmond Holland to Richard and Alicia Samms, 2435 Miller Ferry Road, $360.
Terry C. Langford to Robert and Carman Woody, 163 & 171 Aspen Drive, $59.
Rhonda S. Phillips to David Fowler Construction, LLC, map and parcel 050-039 and 050-007C, $300.
Thomas J. Townsend to Roy M. and Judi Watson, map and parcel part of 028-026, $315.
Thomas G. and Erin R. Young to Corey A. and Sarah K. Hall, 396 Cochran Road, $370.
Wesley Sain to Brittney M. Maddox and Lainey Gravely, 27 Chance Drive, $241.
229 Mount Vernon, LLC to Elwyn Martin, 229 Mount Vernon Drive, $228.
Steve Mittleman and Andrew Naas to Amilcar Lopez and Mercedes Garcia, 181 Bradley Road, $250.
Steven Mittleman to Elder O. Garcia and Irma Chavez, 254 Henderson Bend, $350.
Johnny J. Jones Realty Inc. to Danielle Turley and Justin Barksdale, 1191 Boone Ford Road, $223.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Gladys Voyles, as Executor, to Gladys Voyles, 105 Burdett St., $150,000.
Gladys Voyles, as Executor, to Gladys Voyles, 163 Sunrise Circle, $90,000.
Joann B. Hufstetler to Danny D. Fields, map and parcel 095-012, $6,500.
Joann B. Hufstetler to Danny D. Fields, 1000 Knight Road, $9,300.
Joann B. Hufstetler to Danny D. Fields, 1000 Knight Road, $17,900.
William H. Edwards to William H. and Nyala K. Edwards, 365 Thornwood Drive, $10.