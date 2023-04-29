Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of April 17 through April 21
Chapter 7
Lisa M. Marshburn, 243 Flora Drive.
Chapter 13
Tracy L. Menefee, 1285 Mauldin Road, Apt. 11.
Brian A. and Tania F. Davis, 131 Bradford Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $7,926,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Kevin L. Johns to Nathan B. Volf and Madelyn G. Arnold, 408 Thor Avenue, $214.
Milk Money Properties LLC to Viktoriia Pavlova, 1279 Foxhound Trail, $6.
Yolanda M. Ortiz to Suleyma A. Cardoza, 117 Lawson Lane, $33.
Suleyma A. Cardoza to Estuardo Cabrera, 117 Lawson Lane, $60.
Dexter Sterling, LLC to Robert Fryer and Jorge Martinez, 429 E Plainview Road, $50.
Charles T. Ray, as Executor, to Michael Smith, 119 Greenbriar Circle, $216.
John J. Hall, III, as Executor, to Marlyn V. Ornelas and Margarita Valenzuela, 153 Saddle Mountain Drive, $550.
Sandra A. Gookins and Edward C. Hatcher to Jose Cardenas, 307 Bradley Road, $485.
9D Development LLC to Brandon J. Falconer, 153 Ridgecrest Drive, $202.
Kenneth Rice to Oliver and Miriam Doerr, 275 Cedar Hill Drive, $285.
Brian Wilson to Debra L. Thomas, 200 Patriots Row, $294.
Billy E. Collett to Tony Temple, map and parcel p/o 067-099, $600.
Cody L. and Cassie Baldwin to Seth Bohannon, 206 Tennessee St., $120.
Patricia Lee, as Administrator, to Kristen R. Lowrance, 134 Levi Street, $275.
Daron Frazier to Tony D. and Erica T. Newman, 119 Blue Holly Drive, $290.
Helen S. Crawford to Ravitej Properties LLC, map and parcel 035-055 and C35-054, $200.
Holly Iossa to Country Mountain Homes LLC, 119 Church St., $10.
Leola Lyons to Jennifer and Rebekah Wells, map and parcel 027A006, $180.
Kari Land to Spencer A. Caylor, 105 Twin Oaks Drive, $280.
Steven N. Efird to Maria D. Balderas Martinez and Julio C. Linares-Aguirre, 100 McEntyre Court, $310.
Pinnacle RE Holdings LLC to Michael A. Root, 266 Gillespie Road, $235.
Stanley Simpson to William D. Edwards, as Trustee, map and parcel C41-048, $182.
Jeremy Baker to Brian and Miriam Vail, map and parcel 070-109, $70.
Century Traditions, LLC to Ashleigh Ackerson and Tre’Von Hudson, 220 Lakecrest Circle, $279.
Zahid Rashid to Jay Mahakali Mata 4, LLC, 235 W Line St., $2,500.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Warren Patterson to Rachel McNeese, map and parcel 024008, $1.