Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of March 27 through March 31
Chapter 7
Tishanna M. McClure, 276 W Kinman Road.
Chapter 13
James A. Lewis, 154 N Dale Avenue, Apt. 21.
Clarice N. Winston, 194 Clairmont Drive.
Curtis D. and Bobbi J. Adams, 112 Mill Stone Lane.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,597,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Terrelle Byerley to 2609 County Line Road LLC, 10A12 Hammond Drive, $120.
The Clavino Company, LLC to Kevin A. Grimaldo, 3936 Rome Road, $225.
Barrett Family Properties LLLP to Tim Harstine, map and parcel 062-094, $13.
Katora Printup to Phillips Brothers Acquisitions, LLC, map and parcel 069-172, $180.
Fink Ridge, LLC to Laurie E. Bennett, 130 Pinto Lane, $215.
Justin R. Harris to Frederick R. Merritt III, 127 Thornwood Drive, $420.
East India Capital, LLC to Ramsevak, Inc., 602 Highway 53, $500.
Charlotte M. Jones to Charles E. and Melissa G. Walker, 266 Hunters Crossing Drive, $265.
Patti Ann C. Garner to James E. and Laura L. Haverkos, 242 Calhoun Street, $176.
Joshua I. Ware to Jessica E. and Samuel W. Haithcock, 1233 Hall Memorial Road, $6.
Joshua I. Ware to Samuel W. and Jessica E. Haithcock, 1233 Hall Memorial Road, $206.
Melanie Beamer to Shane A.P. McBurnett, map and parcel 070-092, $266.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel C56A-061, $110.
Kevin L. Johns to Florica Nazaret, 256 Davis Drive, $122.
Allen R. Dutch to Jeffrey A. Cooper, map and parcel 065-325, $285.
Divvy Homes Warehouse I LLC to Samuel and Patricia Rich, map and parcel 070-009A, $219.
Nora N. Bearden to Jerry Derosier, 653 New Town Church Road, $85.
Brian Wilson to Angela Berch, 206 Patriots Row, $294.
Judy A. Hancock to Alma R. Hernandez, 94 Oak Hill Drive, $225.
Peggy Craig to Angela Pannell, 6957 Fairmount Highway, $650.
Elena Henderson to Jose A. Chavez Barajas, 600 Riverside Drive, $235.
Clifford A. Beebe to Leah R. Woolum, 174 Triple D Drive, $180.
Ricky L. Coffey to Monica N. Nacey, 511 Mount Vernon Drive, $175.
Ruby D. Vineyard to Justin Childress Real Estate LLC, 522 Peters Street, $60.
Stacy M. Silvers to Noah Wilson and Madison Silvers, map and parcel 099-032B, $13.
Dorothy J.S. Ledford to Ashlee R. and Chad M. Rempe, 442 Fog Road, $170.
Johnny L. White to Jason K. and Rachel E. Harrison, 352 John White Road, $160.
Charles W. Kalb to Seung-Bum Yoon, map and parcel 110-027, $18.
Jeffrey Colaiacovo to Eagle Venture Partners LLC, map and parcel 1231-1467, $4.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Martin H. Retana to Martin H. Retana and Alex L. Hernandez Joint Revocable Trust, 287 Reeves Station Road, $10.
BhavikKumar V. Patel to BhavikKumar V. and Susan D. Patel, 180 Walraven Way, $1.