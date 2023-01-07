Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Cases filed the week of December 26 through December 30
Chapter 13
Jacota T. Howington, 274 Landon Court.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $3,553,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-4 to Chris A. Taylor, Arwen Hatcher, and Shannon R. Norman, 228 Lucy Pond Road, $60.
Hunter Rodgers to Timothy R. House, map and parcel 0114A-024, $325.
Blueprint Homes, LLC to Kelly Smith, map and parcel 035-119, $142.
Ann M. Brown to Michael and Christina Grubbs, 658 Harbor Road, $189.
Sara Borstock to Raul M. Alavez, 415 Marque Lane, $10.
Cody Benton to Nicholas R. Stanfield, map and parcel 077-066A1, $114.
Dan Bramblett to Meredith P. Lile and David A. and Melissa Lilburn, 229 River Bend Drive, $285.
Mary G. and Larry Keown to Nancy Fowler, 299 Camelot Circle, $460.
Melissa Self to Antonio M. Vargas, 206 Horizon Hills Road, $63.
Lana B. Turner, as Administrator, to Simplicity Ventures, LLC, map and parcel 067-006, 066-035, 066-122, and 066-016, $600.
Danny R. and Douglas Bingham, as Co-Executors, to 118 Garden Hills, LLC, 118 Garden Hills, $175.
Chris A. Cochran to Jeremy A. Ruff, 111 Stone Loop, $160.
Progressive Enterprises, Inc. to William J. Davis, 124 Melody Lane, $40.
William S. Britt to Trent Frix, 2713 Highway 41, $340.
Jeremy S. Baker to Stephen M. Moss, Jr., 261 Lake Street, $275.
Hugh Cox to Cody and Elizabeth Henderson, map and parcel 042-026 and 031-144, $165.
Southern R&R, LLC to Jonathan M. Babcock, map and parcel 109-055, $150.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Matthew D. Hudec to Meghan Bassin, map and parcel 080-066, $10.
Rocklyn Homes, Inc. to RH North Pointe, LLC, map and parcel 041-048, $1.
North GA Historic Properties, LLC to Georgia-Cumberland Association of Seventh-Day Adventists, Inc.P., 191 Valley View Circle, $27,620.