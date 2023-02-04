Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 27
Chapter 7
Danny C. Cline, 1278 Harris Beamer Road.
Chapter 13
Tony W. Collins and Tammy J. Osburn, 290 Columbus Circle.
Jennifer L. Vanhart, 506 Elm St.
Cleveland E. Phillips, 212 Old Belwood Road, Apt. 106.
Keshia D. Wilson, 150 Knight Drive.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $4,970,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
BrentStepp Construction Company, Inc. to SDH Atlanta, LLC, map and parcel C56A-061, $220.
Destin B. Reynolds to Matthew Monforte and Laurel Putnam, 113 Sixth St., $150.
Roger Scott to Alexandra Scott, 982 Trimble Hollow Road, $750.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Kelli N. and Austin L. Fowler, map and parcel C42E-139, $292.
Kevin L. Johns to Destin B. Reynolds, 210 Walraven Way, $215.
Benjamin A. Gibson to Justin Buckner, 208 Horton Street, $190.
Southern Willow Properties, LLC to Larry D. and Matthew D. Smith and Melody D. Harrison, 122 Emory Street, $220.
George R. Crowley and Stephen Nix, map and parcel 034-048, $120.
David W. Lewis to Candi L. and William Chupp, 310 Erwin Hill Church Road, $273.
W. Harrison Unlimited, LLC to Michael T. and Stephanie M. Mosac, map and parcel 056-022A, $385.
Candi L. Chupp to Randy and Suzanna Moore, 1235 Moores Ferry Road, $408.
Barbara Gibson to Ruthold, LLC, 194 Fite Bend Road, $250.
Diane W. Silvers to Bruce and Shea Hicks, 162 McEntyre Loop, $9.
Rickey Vandyke to Birchel Canty Jr., 300 Soldiers Pathway, $223.
Leslie W. Rieling to Lorinda (Lori) R. Losito, 257 Shellhorse Road, $366.
Tamra J. King to the Stover Family Revocable Living Trust, 187 Beatrice Court, $30.
Gary L. Shugart to Zachary T. Edwards, 1467 Resaca LaFayette Road, $159.
Rachel L. Walraven to Coniceia S. Jackson, 107 Avalon Drive, $202.
John P. Mayfield to Morgan T. Wittinghill, 220 Wildwood Circle, $258.
Dempsey Home Providers, LLC to James E. Murdock, 3926 Rome Road, $119.
Melynda Chambers to Professional Property Management, LLC, 170/135 Flowers/Dean Road, $31.
Ronald D. Herr to Tina Nguyen, Lots 16 and 17 Timber Ridge Lane, $100.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Old Mill Investors, LLC to Old Mill Homeowners Association, Inc., map and parcel C36-123, $10.
Jerold Shaw to Patrick T. Bryant, 564 Dutton Community Road, $50.
Estates of Martha W. and Dick Hobgood to 116 E. Belmont Drive, $119,500.
Estate of Richard T. Hobgood to Pamela H. Duckworth and James W. Hobgood, 332 Piedmont Street, $173,337.
Estate of Richard T. Hobgood to Pamela H. Duckworth and James W. Hobgood, 1322 Mauldin Road, $507,331.
Estate of Richard T. Hobgood to Pamela H. Duckworth and James W. Hobgood, 1362 SE Oostanaula Bend Road, $510,322.
Foxdale Properties, LLC to McKinley Homes US, LLC, map and parcel C42E-139, $10.