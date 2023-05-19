Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of May 8 through May 12
Chapter 13
Misty L. Groomes, 205 Peters Street.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $10,873,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Adam Drake Investments LLC to Angela S. and John C. Pickett, map and parcel p/o 020-001, $89.
Matthew J. Devine to Jose and Esmeralda Lopez, 508 Elm St., $55.
Sandra S. Robbins to Adam Drake Investments LLC, map and parcel 020-001, $281.
Tracy Rush to Daktoa B. and Vivian T. Ledford, 138 Town Creek Drive, $35.
Silverstone Residential GA, LLC to Mark A. and Tiffany L. Garland, map and parcel 048-218, $452.
Barbara S. Childers to Rebecca F. and Douglas A. Estes, map and parcel 058A-160, $3.
SDH Atlanta, LLC to Ryan Walsh, map and parcel C056A-061, $267.
Vasiliy Petrenko to Stephen V. and Carol A. Grace, 205 Hufstetler Road, $392.
Russell Haight to James Samuels and Miranda K. Seebeck, map and parcel 121-082, $222.
Emorie D. McGinty to Cody Baldwin, 306 Legacy Lane, $285.
Nicolas Pierce to Jerrod M., Alexandra J., Hillary K., and Nicholas E. Lukacs, 621 Grouse Court, $613.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Kammie Davis, map and parcel p/o C056A-061, $275.
Dylan B. Tant to Asuncion C. Jones, map and parcel 047-060, $50.
Venture Communities, LLC to Stacey L. and Christian B. Lemmermann, map and parcel C36-12320A, $250.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc. to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel C56A-061, $220.
BJB of Calhoun LLC to Artisan Gordon LLC, map and parcel C56B-145, p/o C56B093, and p/o C56B-103, $4,500.
Charles D. Prater Sr. to Lisa M. and Jesse F. Pratt III, 229 Hillcrest Drive, $442.
Linda D. Mechem to Brian M. and Hallie M. McKee, 124 Garden Hill Drive, $298.
Angel Dawson to Tuan H. Nguyen, 204 Prince Albert Court, $348.
Scottie Enterprise, Inc. to Zacharias Family LLC, 312 E Belmont Drive, $27.
Monty E. Slaughter, as Executor, to Christian Cartee, 4074 Highway 41, $202.
PFW Properties Inc. to Robert L. Davidson Jr., 337 Meadowlark Lane, $190.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Patricia M. Hammond, map and parcel C42E-148, $297.
Jewell Brumit to Sherril D. and Wanda S. Shadix, 211 Willow Haven Street, $370.
Charlotte G. Colson, as Executrix, to Donna Ruiz, 310 Cardinal Boulevard, $165.
The Randall Family Irrevocable Trust to Ying Bao, 201 Brookstone Drive, $260.
Tiffany N. Kiser to Tracy Burns, 362 River Bend Road, $30.
Tracy Burns to Tiffany N. Kiser, 381 River Bend Road, $30.
Windell Godsey to Tracy Burns, 1801 Dews Pond Road, $175.
Bradley C. Brown to Invest Atlanta GA LLC, map and parcel 030-117, $50.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Seth Densmore to Aruna M. Pun, 129 Lexington Drive, $191,000.
Phillip C. Lewis to Afton Skidmore, 550 Plainville Road, $77,339.