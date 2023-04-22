Gordon County land records and bankruptcies

Bankruptcies
Cases filed the week of April 10 through April 14
Chapter 13
Michael Bidlack, 444 Switch Connector Road.
Leslie M. Bickford, 1401 Blackwood Terrace, #62.
Real Estate
Total equity value of transactions, this listing: $5,785,000. Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded at the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court.
Pinal Kantaria to Nathan P. Thornton II, 214 Willowbrook Way, $300.
Kim Huffstutter to Brenda G. and Roy Williams, 217 North Avenue, $34.
Ronald R. Hall, as Executor, to Autumn F. Hoyt, 360 Reeves Station Road, $200.
The Landlord Inc. to Caleb S. Meeks, 1229 Hall Memorial Road, $185.
Julia A. Thomason to Larriann Dixon, 290 Butterfly Drive, $210.
Larriann Dixon to William Holland, map and parcel C33B-018, $65.
Squeaky Clean Properties LLC to Bearded Fish LLC, 322 Franklin Road, $35.
April M. Crosby to Benjamin A. Gibson, map and parcel 026B-148B, $40.
Brandon Hogan to Shauna M. Swift, 223 Knot Road, $240.
Harris W. Scalf to Squeaky Clean Properties LLC, 240 Baxter Road, $85.
Randy F. Erwin to Barry and Shanna McEntire, map and parcel 079-062H and 079-062G, $260.
Trent Frederick to Douglas G. and Diana Simmons, map and parcel p/o 099-086E, $2.
Todd W. Beck to Deborah J.G. Anderson, 2275 Chatsworth Highway 225, $225.
Deborah Anderson to Tammy and David Schnitz Sr., 150 Doe Lane, $205.
William A. Fox to Sonjia L. and Gary Kure, 524 Walraven Road, $237.
Gary R. Webb Jr. to Genna M. Walker, 412 Cherry Hill Drive, $285.
Springbank LLC to Timothy I. Moore, map and parcel 082-002, $496.
James Howerton to Ryan and Shana Ensley, 1552 White Graves Road, $555.
NVR, Inc. to Darryl C. and Jamie G. Chichester, 366 Cartecay Drive, $300.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Vasant K. and Gita V. Thakkar, as Trustees, map and parcel C42E-053, $305.
McKinley Homes US, LLC to Erqiu Wang and Yue Xu, 101 Crowley Drive, $302.
We Buy and Resell Homes LLC to Clinton R. Grim, map and parcel 1231-900, $7.
Mark Smith to Mitchell Washington, 258 Baker Circle, $50.
McKinley Homes US LLC to Helen H. Xu, map and parcel C42E-144, $302.
Lindy M. Erwin to Joshua P. and Tara Myers, 166 Big Springs Road, $640.
Direct Land Investors, LLC to Vergara’s Construction LLC, 1257 Onyx Court, $6.
Kevin L. Johns to Nathan B. Volf and Madelyn G. Arnold, 408 Thor Avenue, $214.
Other
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $1000.
Tanya Bostic-Elliott to The Landlord, Inc., 184 Talon Drive, $169,500.
William and Teresa Hicks to Talking Rock Creek Resort Association Inc., 803 Greenwood Circle, $10.
The Heirs of the Estate of Mrs. Lula Dean to Michael Wilson, 330 Fog Road, $10.
Dell McBee to Christopher L. Poarch, 553 Freeman Road, $178,400.