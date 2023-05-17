The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, May 22. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the assembly room located in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Adams, Levonia A.
Alexander, Debra Barker
Angel, Kansas Jade
Baker, Debbie Ann
Balliew, Ronnie Brent
Banks, Andrea Marie
Barajas Rios, Cipriano
Barkley, Aaron James
Barracks, Yvonne Eugenie
Botti, Gary Stephen
Bradshaw, Jonathan James
Brake, Charles A.
Brandom, Frankie Jack Greggory
Breeding, Teheida Lynn
Brewer, Jacqueline J.
Bruce, Cristin Ferguson
Bryant, Chrissy Kay
Caldwell Jr., Michael James
Canchola, Fernando Rosillo
Candamil, Alexandra
Chapman, Kimberly Marlene
Cho, Jung Young
Coombs, Chad Joseph
Cummings, Dakota Jo
Daniel, Amanda Danielle
Dehoff, Kerry Lin
Densmore, Janet P.
Dinning, Glenda G.
Dixon, Ricky Edward
Dykes, Mark Stephen
Echols, Karen Renea
Edwards, Benjamin Tracy
Eliason, Lisa Janine
Frantzen, Terry L.
French, Adam Wade
Frix, Bryson Timothy
Garland, Jaycee Mae
Gibson, Michael Andrew
Goble, Melinda Garrison
Gonzalez, Rolando
Gross, Michael Wayne
Guzman, Jocelyn Daniella
Hadden, Alexander Gray
Hall II, Robert Mitchell
Hall, Shawn Delane
Handley, Amna Khan
Harris, Anthony Tyrone
Harris, Brenda Sue
Harris, Corey Tyler
Hawkins, Reta Charlene
Henson, Emrik Lamar
Holbert, Joshua M.
Holbrook, Christina Ann
Hollingsworth, Hollie Kristen
Hufstetler, Brandon Adam
Hunt, Audrey Nmn
Hunter, Mary Elizabeth Long
Jackson, Christy Hayes
Jacobo, Brenda
Jacobo, Brian Ruben
Jacques, Annika Kaitlyn
Johnson, Karen Lamare
Johnston, Frances M.
Jump, Cindy McCoy
Kanomata, Matthew Koichi
Keown, Robert Jeffery
Lamaison, Patti Leigh
Langley, Gary Lynn
Leggett, Caroline Grace
Leiva, Dayton Rafael
Lincoln, Alexis Jayde
Linzer, Jonathan Paul
Little, Amber Nicole
Long, Tyler Kinsley
Manis, Haley Suzanne
Martin Iv, William Carrel
Martin, Dinorah Jeanett
Martin, Tina Louise
Marvel, Shirley C.
Massingill, Tyler Andrew
McDonald, Lynn Dee
McEntyre, Annette Lee
McEntyre, Bryan O.
McGlamery, Pamela Burgess
Mendez, Richard Medina
Mitchell, Mollie Anne
Moore, Amber Nicole
Morris, Larry Michael
Morrison, Matthew Lynn
Morrow, Anthony Kain
Moss, Patricia Wyatt
Mulkey, Ruth Ellen
Munday, Margaret Faye
Nadeau, Rosemary Anne
Naus IV, William Fredrick
Norman, Erin Brown
Oberley, Wayne E.
Orellana Marcos, Katherine Den
Pack, Mildred Leona
Payne, Holly Dawnette
Perez, Maria Cristina
Peterson Sr., Robert Edmund
Pierce, Anthony Willard
Pierce, Christopher Heath
Pittman, Christina Ann
Purvis, Selena Navarette
Queen, Cindy Lou
Richardson, Kelly Cook
Rivera Pacheco, Edwin E.
Robbins, Joleen Renee
Rolon-Lebron, Jeovanny
Sanchez, Jasmin
Saunders, Charity Dion
Schneider, Michelle Rene
Schultz, Britney Nicole
Shick, Susan Louise
Silvers, Larry Adam
Spangler, Kip Steven Matthew
Spence Jr., Harold Gentry
Spence, Adam Eric
Stroup II, Jerry Lee
Stroupe, Joel Keith
Trujillo Jr., Juan
Vasquez, Rhonda Gail
Wagner, Danielle Marie
Waters, Marcus Shane
Watkins, Jane Smith
Watson, Margaret Elizabeth
West, April Mae
Wilson, Darrel Paul
Wingate, Scott Daniel
Wolfe, Crystal Kathlene
Wooten Jr., Clarence Destry
Zeagler, Mary Susan
