The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, March 27. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the assembly room located in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Jurors are as follows:
Almazan, Suny Yolety
Bagwell, Jacqueline Shawn
Baity, Karen Renee
Barrett, Jason Carl
Benton, Josephine Anita
Berry, Daniel Swainson Lee
Black, Crystal
Blair, Lillian Marie
Blandon, Freddy Antonio
Bono, Nicholas Paul
Brito, Josephine Diane
Britt, Christopher Doyle
Brooks, Charlotte Ann
Brown, Cody Matthew
Buchanan Jr., Charles
Bunch, Kristopher Aric
Cain, Gary Alan
Calderon, Daniel Adrian
Cardoza, Elia
Carey, Kimberly Jill
Carney, Anthony Jason
Carroll, Charles David
Casey, Holly Kathleen
Cathey, Brittany Shae
Charvat, Terry Wayne
Cirpinski, Beverly
Clark, Ariel Elizabeth
Cloer, Jacob Christopher
Clure, Tonya Renee
Collier, Schawna R.
Conaway, Denise Romans
Conner, Tracy Diane
Croft, Dorothy Di Domizio
Cross, Christopher Adam
Cruz, Jasmine Linda
Daughtrey, Rose Mary
Demain, Laura Michele
Diddle, Stephanie Louise
Dingler, Bret Wayne
Dixon, Christie Michelle
Donaldson, Nannie Elizabeth
Dunham, Sabrina Kaye
Dykes, Sharon Renee
Erwin, Gabriel Scott
Farmer II, Michael Lee
Faucett, Alexander Childers
Fuller, David Brandon
Fuquea, Tania Elizabeth
Garcia Pineda, Jorge Francisco
Gilreath, Allan Lyle
Girard, Brady Arthur
Gober, Cavin Reese
Goble, Joyce Ann
Goforth, Robert Anthony
Gosa, Amy Rogers
Gratz Jr., Jerry Lee
Gravitt, Pamela Mae
Greeson II, Thomas Austin
Greeson, Aaron Presley
Hammond, Paul Hunt
Harwell, Samuel Lee
Hawkins, Aja Monique
Haynes, Hershel Allen
Helton, Donald Kenneth
Hembree, Kaylie Nicole
Henderson, Jalisa Renee
Henson, Brittany Michelle
Hernandez, Alejandro Daniel
Hernandez, Christine Elisabeth
Hernandez, Maria Del Carmen
Hicks, Aleri Yvonne
Hicks, Emily Kay
Hilton, Jonathan Conrad
Hogan, William Rolando
Holcomb, Beverly Painter
Holcomb, Derella Joan
Holcomb, Edwill R.
Hooper, Paula Ann
Howell, Dakota Reighn
Howell, Pamela Ann
Huddleston, Carole Ann
Hudson, Audra Lynn
James, Sandra Darlene
Jennings, Tonja Lynn
Kelley, Hailey Elizabeth
Kendrick, Cathy Sherlene
Killat, Toni
Kincaid, Crystal Lee
Knight, Edith Ann
Kohut, Patricia Lynn
Konter, Savannah Leigh
Lawhorn, Tammy Renae
Le, Phillip Ngo
Lee, Aavyn Shay
Letchworth, Clayton Blane
Massey, Harold Gregory
Massingill Jr., Norman Larry
McAfee, Abbie Clair
McCarver, Kristy Tennille
McClure, Jerry Lane
McCoy, Jennifer Nicole
Mealor, Larry Ted
Medlin, Sydnei-Faye R
Morales Rivera, Aurianie
Morris Jr., Robert John
Morton, Duana Lyn
Ortiz, Jose Cosme
Ortiz, Maricruz
Padilla, Liza
Parker, Michelle Filyaw
Parrott, Shane Wade
Patel, Jenil K.
Peardon, Hailee Dichelle
Pierce, Nedra Michele Sexton
Pruitt, Melissa Lynn
Rader, Tara Jo
Ralston, Mitchell Erwin
Rasbury, James Patrick
Robinson, Matthew Allen
Romine, Melea Deann
Ross, Elizabeth Elaine
Sanchez, Ruben Gustavo
Sanland, Nancy Taylor
Scalf, Willena Reba
Scott, Marvel Eurlinda
Sergent, Sommer Nicole
Siburkis, Denell Lynette
Silvers, Brayden Tyler
Smith, Hannah Kristen
Smith, Morgan Ann
Smith, Roxanne
Spitzer, Dezman Javon
Spivey Jr., Johnny Edward
Storey, Regina Denise
Strickland, Lisa Heather
Thomason, Shauna Renee
Tow, Leslie Diane
Umana-Orozco, Neida Yasmin
Vanpelt, Thomas Allen
Velazquez, Elvira
Wable, Peggy Eileen
Wade, Carmen Theresa
Walraven, Brandon Heath
Walraven, Bryan Eugene
Walraven, Shirley Ann
Welch, Imani Nicole
West, Elijah Grant
White, Kimberly Roberson
Williams, Adam Joshua
Williams, Ozzie Jamar
Williams, Robin Denise
Willis, Wilson Matthew
Withrow, Ryan Howard
Young, Christina Elaine
Zamora, Olivia