As of Oct. 11, internet-based video visitation will be available to jail inmates and family and friends wishing to have contact with them.
The new virtual visitation system went online this morning, and will allow each inmate two (2) fifteen (15) minute visitation sessions daily, rather than weekly.
The new system will reduce security concerns, and the possible exposure to and spread of contagious diseases which has been paramount in jail operations since the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic.
The service will be available on a daily basis from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Essentially anyone with internet service anywhere will be able to ‘virtually’ visit a jail inmate.
On-site visitation will still be allowed under existing policies and procedures.
For information on setting up a video visitation account, log onto www.jailatm.com and follow the instructions.