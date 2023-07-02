Gordon County Fire FILE PHOTO

Gordon County work to extinguish a 2019 fire in this file photo. 

 File, Alexis Draut

Property tax bills could soon be on the rise in some cases around Gordon County due to a recent insurance rating change. 

Gordon County's recent Insurance Services Office rating rose from a 4/4Y to a 5/5X, with a rise in rating being a negative for property owners. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In