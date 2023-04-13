Gordon County hosts SPLOST meeting

Officials from municipalities around Gordon County meet for a Special Local Option Sales Tax update. 

 Blake Silvers

Officials from municipalities throughout Gordon County met this week to discuss the ongoing Special Local Option Sales Tax process. 

If passed by local voters this fall, the next SPLOST would begin collections May 1, 2024, the day after the 2018 SPLOST is set to expire. With public input, local governments have been narrowing down their respective lists of proposed projects. 

