Gordon County hosts SPLOST meeting

Officials from municipalities throughout Gordon County met this week to discuss the ongoing Special Local Option Sales Tax process.
If passed by local voters this fall, the next SPLOST would begin collections May 1, 2024, the day after the 2018 SPLOST is set to expire. With public input, local governments have been narrowing down their respective lists of proposed projects.
Municipalities involved with the most recent SPLOST planning have been Gordon County, Calhoun, Fairmount, Resaca and Plainville.
"I cannot emphasize enough how important this SPLOST referendum is to us," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "Gordon County collects a certain amount of ad valorem tax, but then the LOST and SPLOST make up a vast majority of our revenue. If we did not have the SPLOST or the LOST we would have to cut many major projects and services and taxes would go up."
As planning continues between local officials and stakeholders, the current timeline for the 2024 SPLOST, though not yet set in stone, should look something like the following: An agreement between municipalities is reached around June 15, then signed and adopted, and considered and voted on by respective boards around June 20. After that, the collective agreement would be forwarded on to the local Elections Board prior to 29 days before the Nov. 7 election as a referendum to be considered by Gordon County voters.
"We're trying to plan very carefully," Ledbetter said. "We've already spent a lot of time on this trying to plan projects. We've got engineers in the field that are looking at costs and cost estimates so that we can put a very sensible SPLOST referendum before the voters."
Ledbetter said planning for the 2024 SPLOST is based on an estimated eventual total collection of around $76 to $77 million, but he maintains that number as a "very conservative" outlook. Collections would be distributed out to the municipalities involved to be spend on their respective chosen projects spelled out in the referendum.
"The current state of development that we're experiencing heightens the need for this SPLOST to pass," Ledbetter said. "If our public wants improved intersections, improved roads, improvements to keep up with the growth that's just coming our way in a wave ... we've got to have this SPLOST."
For Gordon County, some items being considered in the planning process include funds for joint city/county road projects, capital improvements, fire vehicles and other public safety equipment, paving funds, public works equipment and vehicles, technology improvements, improvements to parks and possibly an additional fire station.
"I think it's our responsibility to be frugal with the dollars that are coming," County Board Chair Bud Owens said. "I think it's an opportunity to work together on projects and to show the citizens that there are many needs out there that would be very detrimental to the taxpayer if we did not have this SPLOST."
The City of Calhoun, transportation is also a high priority, as well as utilities upgrades and repairs, public works equipment, public safety equipment, recreation department upgrades and renovations, and potentially an additional fire station.
"If you want to catch up ... knowing that we are behind, you really couldn't do it without a SPLOST and the continuation of a SPLOST," Calhoun City Administrator Paul Worley said.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer shared Worley's view of the SPLOST, adding that the recent level of cooperation between municipalities -- especially between Calhoun and Gordon County -- has been a key factor to the recent level of planning.
"I think we've got a real opportunity for partnership there, and to me ... if you want to see the county, as well as the cities move forward, and accomplish what you want to accomplish, the SPLOST is the major way to do that," Palmer said.
Some of the needs to possibly be addressed in the SPLOST by the smaller towns include Town Hall and ballfield renovations, as well as sewer system upgrades in Resaca, while the focus in Plainville will be mostly stormwater management.
"I think we've got a good group working together," Resaca Mayor Nathan Wyatt said.
Plainville Mayor James Miller echoed Wyatt's sentiments, saying that his town would not be able to consider the majority of its current projects without SPLOST dollars.
Fairmount Mayor Steven Brannon wasn't able to attend this week's meeting to share his town's planning update due to a scheduling conflict.
Some recent major SPLOST projects that have been completed using past collections include the new Gordon County Judicial Building, and the new Calhoun Police Department Headquarters. The current total renovation of the 1961 Courthouse is also being funded using past SPLOST dollars.