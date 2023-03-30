Local governments rely on community volunteers to represent citizen interests on various boards, and the county has several current and upcoming vacancies that need to be filled.
One vacancy on the Limestone Valley Resource, Conservation, and Development Agency for the remainder of a two-year term expiring Dec. 31 of this year.
This agency is a public/private partnership with the US Department of Agriculture Resources Conservation Service providing conservation, protection, development, and utilization of the natural and human resources in eleven Northwest Georgia counties.
Two current vacancies need to be filled for the Region One Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council Board -- both three-year terms.
This board is a state-funded planning board that contracts with the local Community Service Boards and other smaller providers to fund services to the citizens of 31 North Georgia counties.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership has one current vacancy for a three-year term.
This board is a private non-profit organization serving low-income and elderly residents in eight Northwest Georgia counties.
"If there are any citizens that have an interest in serving on any of the boards that we position people on, please feel free to see a commissioner, or make a phone call to Jim (Ledbetter), Keith (King), or Hollis (Barton), and they will be glad to fill you in on requirements and expectations," Commission Chair Bud Owens announced during a recent county work session.
Two more boards may soon have upcoming vacancies, including a pair of three-year terms on the Historic Preservation Commission expiring June 1, and a six-year term on the Board of Tax Assessors expiring June 31.
"We'd love to have you involved in the community," Owens said.