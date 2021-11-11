The Gordon County Superior Court convened on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 9 a.m., with the Honorable Rosemary M. Greene, judge, Cherokee Judicial Circuit presiding.
After court was called to order, the following persons were selected as Grand Jurors for the September term, 2021:
Foreperson Tyler Robbins, Nathan Champion, Angela Prater, James A. Jones, Donna Sandy, Erin Hyder, William E. Tabb Jr., Elizabeth Barber, Vicki J. Davis, Scarlene Hebard, Connie Strange, Steve Porter Black, Cynthia D. Blalock, Gary Chamlee, Gloria Rogers, Trevor Easley, Cynthia H. Reed, Wesley Saunders, Lisa J. White, Rickey Nelson Hoden, Gunter Gates Jordon, Olivia Ray, John W. Roberts, as well as alternates Robert Cook, Heath Thomason and Ethan Childers.
The following persons were elected to serve as officers for this Grand Jury:
Tyler Robbins, foreperson; Vicki J. Davis, vice foreperson; Angela Prater, clerk; John Roberts, doorperson; and Dwight Gentry and Carlton Rogers, bailiffs.
Judge Rosemary M. Greene charged and instructed the Grand Jury which follows District Attorney Samir J. Patel, administering the statutory oath to both the foreperson and then all other members of this Grand Jury, as well as the required oaths to this grand jury's bailiffs.
We thank District Attorney Samir patel and his assistant district attorneys for their legal opinions and the whole staff for the assistance in the proceedings as to criminal cases presented to this Grand Jury. We also commend our law enforcement personnel for the excellent job they do and also commend the officers who appeared before this body from all the different local agencies for their efficiency, appearance and professionalism. Finally, we thank our bailiffs, Mr. Dwight Gentry and Mr. Carlton Rogers, for their service and courtesy to this body. We recommend that they be paid an additional day's pay for their performance and all extra duties and services that he provided this body.
1. We have examined all criminal cases presented by the District Attorney's Office and reported 25 True Bills and one No Bill.
2. In accordance with our statutory duties (O.C.G.A. 36-1-7), this body received the written financial reports of the following county officials and reviewed each report:
(1) Hon. Mitch Ralston, Sheriff of Gordon County along with Chief Deputy Robert L. Paris and Major Pat Bedford;
(2) Hon. Scott Clements, Tax Commissioner;
(3) Hon. John R. (Richie) Parker, Judge of Probate Court;
(4) Hon. Grant Walraven, Clerk of Court; and
(5) Jim Ledbetter, Administrator, Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
All financial reports have been examined and all are accepted as submitted. We appreciate and thank these officials for the job each is doing.
3. We acknowledge that Cindy Gregg, Chairman of our local Child Abuse Protocol committee has submitted the report required by O.C.G.A. 19-15-2(h) and addressed the Grand Jury during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
4. In accordance with O.C.G.A. 48-5-311(c), Tax Equalization Board Appointments, the Clerk of Superior Court notified this body that the following members and alternates have been reappointed for the upcoming year:
Member Richard Huie (01/01/2021 to 12/31/2023), Member Dianne Kirby (01/01/2021 to 12/31/2023), Member Kim Lamb (01/01/2021 to 12/31/2023), Alternate Member Larry Knudsen (01/01/2021 to 12/23/2021).
5. We recommend to the Board of Commissioners that juror and grand juror per diem be increased to $50 per day for the next fiscal year and pay for bailiffs and remain the same.
6. We authorize Tyler Robbins our foreperson to call this Grand Jury back into session any time during our appointed term, if he warrants it to be necessary.
7. We recommend these presentments to be spread upon the minutes of the court and be published int he legal organ of Gordon County.
This 10th day of November, 2021.
Signed Tyler Robbins, foreperson; Vicki J. Davis, vice forperson; Angela Prater, clerk; and John Roberts, doorperson.