The Gordon County Superior Court convened on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 a.m., with the Honorable Jeffrey A. Watkins, judge, Superior Courts, Cherokee Circuit presiding.
After court was called to order, the following persons were selected as Grand Jurors for the March Term, 2023:
Tamia Wade, David Campbell, Daelen Harrison, Robert S. McCorkle Sr., Sabrina Locklear, Jim Warren, Summer Gilbert, Sarai Rosales, Erin C. Hensley, Kathy Reece-Harris, Lorencia Dawson, Vann Harmon, Rebekah Caldwell, Ronald Dunn, Tiffany Spear, William Phillip White, Sandra Southern, Troy Dutton, Laura Jackson, Parker Young, Jocelyn Sanchez, Noah Stevens, Jacob Hutchens, Ryan Streeter, Lacee Whitlatch, and Gregory Westbrook.
The following persons were elected to serve as officers:
Foreperson Tamia Wade, Vice-Foreperson Lorencia Dawson, Clerk Laura Jackson, Doorperson Vann Harmon, and Bailiffs Dwight Gentry and William Tyner.
Judge Watkins charged and instructed the Grand Jury, after Sharon M. Fox, Senior Assistant District Attorney, administered the statutory oath to both the Foreperson and then to all other members of this Grand Jury, as well as, the require oaths to our bailiffs for this term of the Grand Jury.
We would like to thank District Attorney Samir Patel and his Assistant District Attorneys for their legal opinions and the whole staff for the assistance in the proceedings as to criminal cases presented to this Grand Jury. We also commend our law enforcement personnel for the excellent job they do and thank the officers who appeared before this body from all the different local agencies for their efficiency, appearance and professionalism. Finally, we thank our bailiffs for their service and courtesy to this body. We recommend that they be paid an additional day’s pay for their performance and all extra duties and services they provided this body.
We have examined all criminal cases presented by the District Attorney’s Office and reported 57 True Bills and three No Bills.
In accordance with our statutory duties (O.C.G.A. 36-1-7) on the first day of this term this body received the written financial reports of the following county officials:
Hon. Mitch Ralston, Sheriff of Gordon County, along with Chief Deputy Robert Paris and Major Pat Bedford, and Captain Dylan Nichols;
Hon. Scott Clements, Tax Commissioner;
Hon. John R. (Richie) Parker, Judge of Probate Court;
Hon. Grant Walraven, Clerk of Court; and
Mr. James Ledbetter, Administrator, Gordon County Government
All financial reports have been examined and all are accepted as submitted.
We authorize our Foreperson to call this Grand Jury back into session any time during our appointed term, if he warrants it necessary.
We recommend these presentments be spread upon the minutes of the Court and be published in the legal organ of Gordon County.
Signed this 10th day May, 2023.
Foreperson Tamia Wade, Clerk Laura Jackson, Vice Foreperson Lorencia Dawson, and Doorperson Vann Harmon, and Superior Courts Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge Hon. Rosemary M. Greene.