Courts news

The Gordon County Superior Court convened on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 a.m., with the Honorable Jeffrey A. Watkins, judge, Superior Courts, Cherokee Circuit presiding.

After court was called to order, the following persons were selected as Grand Jurors for the March Term, 2023:

