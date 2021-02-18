The Gordon County Superior Court convened on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. with the Honorable Suzanne H. Smith, judge, Superior Courts, Cherokee Circuit presiding.
After court was called to order, the following persons were selected as Grand Jurors for the December term, 2020:
Robert K. Chapman, James Naus, Roger Dale Jackson, David M. Lanham, Taylor R. Gazaway, Linda Logan, Brittany Byford, Roger McGowan , Tyron C. Evans, Randy Keith Silvers, Angela Trimble, Kelly Dee Bagwell , Joshua A. Sutton, Lawrence R. Powell IV, Daniel Briggs Pipitone, Lisa R. Smith, Heather D. Roland, Xochitl I. Becerra, Kathy Mason-Bakken, Eddie D. Jones, Shannon M. Edwards, Sheila Flores, Andrew Godbee, and alternates Kaminiben Patel, Howard R. Wells and Susan J. Kratzer Reeve.
The following persons were elected to serve as officers for this Grand Jury:
Foreperson Robert K. Chapman, Vice-Foreperson Roger Dale Jackson, Clerk Heather D. Roland, Doorperson Lisa R. Smith and Grand Jury Bailiffs Dwight Gentry and Carlton Rogers.
Judge Suzanne H. Smith charged and instructed the Grand Jury after District Attorney Rosemary Greene administered the statutory oath to both the foreperson and then to all other members of this Grand Jury, as well as the required oaths to this Grand Jury's bailiffs.
The jury examined all criminal cases presented by the district attorney's office and reported 69 true bills and zero no bills.
Additionally the jury received financial reports from county officers Sheriff Mitch Ralston, Tax Commissioner Scott Clements, Probate Court Judge John R. Parker, Clerk of Court Grant Walraven and Gordon County Administrator James Ledbetter. All reports were accepted as submitted.
Also, the clerk's office appointed two alternate members to the Board of Equalization; Joe English and Larry Knudsen.