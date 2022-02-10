The Gordon County Superior Court convened on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 9 a.m., with the Honorable D. Scott Smith, judge, Cherokee Judicial Circuit presiding.
In the report released Feb. 10, the following persons were selected as grand jurors for the December term, 2021:
Mercadies Jones, Justin Edwards, Diana Dendy, Lisa Michelle Hunt, Betty Darlene Bonham, Joanne E. Neal, Donna Bradley, Joseph L. Darby Jr., Mollie E. Locke, Melanie Murphy, Bree Wright, Tammy Hamby, Barry G. Holbert, Sherri Sessions, Dalton J. Jones, Kelly Christopher Mashburn, Jamon R. Hall, Benjamin Rigdon, Kathy Hall, Dusty R. Southerland, Emily R. Ochoa Monzon, Leah Padgett, Gregory Keith Jones, and alternates Shelley S. Suddeth, Sharon A. Reed and Brandi Richards.
The following persons were elected to serve as officers:
Foreperson Mercadies Jones, Vice-Foreperson Leah Padgett, Clerk Joseph L. Darby Jr., Doorperson Gregory Keith Jones, and Bailiffs Dwight Gentry and Carlton Rogers.
Judge D. Scott Smith charged and instructed the grand jury after Senior Assistant District Attorney Sharon Fox administered the statutory oath to both the foreperson and then to all the other members of this grand jury, as well as, the required oaths to this grand jury's bailiffs for this term of court.
We thank District Attorney Patel and his Assistant District Attorneys for their legal opinions and the whole staff for the assistance in the proceedings as to criminal cases presented to this grand jury. Also we commend our law enforcement personnel for the excellent job they do and also commend the officers who appeared before this body from all the different local agencies for their efficiency, appearance and professionalism. Finally, we thank our bailiffs Mr. Dwight Gentry and Mr. Carlton Rogers for their service and courtesy to this body. We recommend that they be paid an additional day's pay for their performance and all extra duties and services that they provided this body.
We have examined all criminal cases presented by the District Attorney's Office and reported 27 True Bills and zero No Bills.
In accordance with our statutory duties (O.C.G.A. 36-1-7) on the first day of this term, this body received the written financial reports of the following county officers, who also voluntarily appeared and reviewed each report as follows:
- Hon. Mitch Ralston, Sheriff of Gordon County, along with Chief Deputy Robert Paris and Major Pat Bedford;
- Hon. Scott Clements, Tax Commissioner;
- Hon. John R. (Richie) Parker, Judge of Probate Court;
- Hon. Grant Walraven, Clerk of Court; and
- Mr. James Ledbetter, Administrator, Gordon County Government
All financial reports have been examined and all are accepted as submitted. We appreciate and thank these officials for the job each is doing.
During the September term, 2021, and in accordance with O.C.G.A. 48-5-311(c), Tax Equalization Board Appointments, the Clerk of Superior Court notified grand jurors of new members and an alternate member. The Clerk has notified this grand jury with updated information in reference to the term of those members.
Previous term dates were listed as Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023. The correct term of the appointment is Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024. The members are Richard Huie, Dianne Kirby, Kim Lamb and alternate member Larry Knudson.
We Authorize Mercadies Jones, or foreperson, to call this Grand Jury back into session any time during our appointed term, if he warrants it necessary.
We recommend these presentments be spread upon the minutes of the court and be published in the legal organ of Gordon County.
Signed this 9th day of February, 2022
Mercadies Jones, Foreperson; Leah Padgett, Vice-Foreperson; Joseph L. Darby Jr., Clerk; and Gregory Keith Jones, Doorperson