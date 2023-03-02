Gavel

The following jurors are requested for grand jury duty on Monday, March 6. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the second floor lobby in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St. 

