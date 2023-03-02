The following jurors are requested for grand jury duty on Monday, March 6. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the second floor lobby in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Alvarez-Machicote, Alicia
Anderson, Brian Keith
Anguiano-Gonzalez, Jose Guadal
Archibald, James Scott
Bailey, Jeremy Ron
Baker, Lacey Lee
Bishop, Ryan Jason
Bradley, John David
Bridges, Michael Duane
Caldwell, Lauren Elizabeth
Caldwell, Rebekah Lynn
Campbell, David Jerald
Causby, Keisha Dawn
Childers, Rhonda Lynne
Cochran, Steven Brian
Davis, Annetta Lynn
Davis, Jimmy Daniel
Dawson, Lorencia Shonjay
Day, James Madison
Derham, Samantha Marie
Diaby, Mariam
Dunn, Ronald Ray
Dutton, Troy Oscar
Earnest, Daniel Ray
Ellis, Joshua Logan
Farrell, David Duane
Gann, Alexandria Paige
Garcia, Ana Gabriel
Gilbert, Summer Leeann
Gray Jr., Roy Lee
Green, William Anthony
Guadarrama, Maximino Montoya
Guillen, Daisy Enedine
Hall, Michael Ryan
Hall, Pamela Rena
Harmon, Vann Horace Taylor
Harrison, Daelen Mark
Hensley, Erin Caples
Hixon, Stephen Mark
Holcomb, Julie Marie
Hutchens, Jacob Thomas
Jackson, Laura Ann
Jordan, Michael Phillip
Junkins, Stacy Ellen
Key, Tristan Matthew
Kidd, Tiffany Robinson
Lewis, Lorie Allison
Lockard, Callie Anne
Locklear, Sabrina Lynn
Magill, Anna Caroline
Mashburn, Joanna Tipps
Mathis, Emily Mechelle
Mccarty, Jennifer Hall
Mccorkle, Robert S.
Mcentyre, Trenton Scott
Miller, Brenden Lee
Molaro, Michelle Sherie A.
Mullins, Thomas Lundy
Pass, Brandon Lee
Patel, Kirtiben J.
Pittman, Jefferey Dale
Poarch, Bertha Lilie
Pyburn, Brandon Wade
Rea, Jeslyn Rochelle
Reece-Harris, Kathy
Robbins, Patricia Diane
Roland, Heather Danielle
Rosales, Sarai
Rosillo, Kenia Vianey
Runion, Cynthia Denise
Sanchez, Jocelyn
Shiflett, Joseph Neil
Southern, Sandra R.
Spear, Tiffany Lynn
Stephens, Travis Todd
Stevens, Noah Alexander
Streeter, Ryan B.
Strickland, Dawn Nicole
Sutton, Martin Edward
Wade, Tamia Keyshawn
Warren Jr., James Edward
Welch, Crystal Ann
Westbrook, Gregory Edward
White, Glenda J.
White, William Phillip
Whitlatch, Lacee Rhian
Williams, Macy Lyn
Williamson, Billie Garrett
Young, Parker Jeremy Thomas
