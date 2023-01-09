Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Jan. 5. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Steven Coty Childs -- Entering an automobile, theft by taking, criminal trespass.
Tracie Autumn Andrews -- Reckless conduct, criminal trespass.
Hunter Luke Vann -- Aggravated assault.
Jerome Oshay Jackson -- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Mitchell Lee Jeffries -- Interference with government property, obstruction of an officer (x2).
Michael Rodney Johnson -- Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, hit and run, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper passing of vehicle proceeding in the same direction, failure to wear seat safety belt, reckless conduct, obstruction of an officer.
James Colby Ray (Special Presentment) -- First degree burglary, possession of firearm in commission of a felony (x2), possession of firearm by convicted velon (x2).
Shantika Jalonda Roberts -- Second degree criminal damage to property.
Denise Raenelle Rogers -- Theft by receiving stolen property, failure to maintain lane.
Michael Douglas Spence -- Aggravated assault - Family Violence Act, simple battery - FVA (x2).
Jackie Barron Stoker -- Attempted removal of weapon from public official, obstruction of an officer (x3), battery - FVA, simple battery - FVA (x2), second degree criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana - more than one ounce, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Kandi Lynn Summers -- Second degree burglary (x2), criminal trespass (x2), possession of tools for the commission of a crime (x2), affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identity.
Hayward Michael Yarbrough -- Aggravated stalking, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Byron Antwon Clark -- Battery - FVA (x2).
Kadin Lee Cloud -- Interference with government property.
Anthony Carl Kruse -- Aggravated assault - FVA (x4), false imprisonment, terroristic threats, possession of firearm by commission of a felony, third degree cruelty to children.
David Rickey Patton -- Child molestation (x5).
Dalton Lee Potter -- Criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault (x4), hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of firearm during commission of a felony (x3), possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Enrique Valencia-Acevedo -- First degree burglary, theft by taking (x2).
Jason Allen Bagley -- Second degree criminal damage to property.
James Albert Kinsey -- Second degree criminal damage to property.
Gregory Scott Barron -- Theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.
Derrick Duayne Beavers -- First degree burglary.
Jonathan Devon McClure -- Entering an automobile, theft by taking.
Tracy Lynette Menefee -- Failure to register as sex offender.
Nichole Lynn Hill -- Possession of methamphetamine, possession of contraband by inmate, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, obstruction of an officer.
John Daniel White -- Possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Terry Lee Wyatt -- Possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Russell Heath Ferguson (a/k/a Ferge) -- Driving under the influence - less safe/alcohol, obstruction of an officer.
Tarik Dajuan Holmes -- Aggravated assault, theft by taking, third degree cruelty to children.
Christopher Morris Hutchins (a/k/a Toby, Demarrio, Antavius ) -- Aggravated battery.