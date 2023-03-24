Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on March 23. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Casandra Larine Cappuccio — Second degree criminal damage to property.
Melissa Jean Adams — Obstruction of an officer (x2), disorderly conduct.
Michael Emmett Johnson — Second degree criminal damage to property, simple assault — Family Violence Act.
Kirk Demon Reynolds — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, window tint violation.
Tristan Alexander Seals — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, speeding, violating insurance requirements for motorcycles, failure to meet registration requirements, reckless driving, improper passing on the right, disregarding traffic control device.
Brandon Matthew Vines — Rape (x3), aggravated sodomy, first degree cruelty to children.
Nicholas Ross Matthews — Aggravated assault — FVA (x2), possession of methamphetamine, battery — FVA, third degree cruelty to children, simple battery — FVA (x2), simple assault — FVA, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Hector Mendez (a/k/a Flaco, Stakkem Geez) — Trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevent Act (x3), sale of methamphetamine (x2).