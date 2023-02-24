Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Feb. 23. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Taylor Marie Adcox -- Simple assault - Family Violence Act.
Eric JT Webb -- Aggravated assault - FVA, third degree cruelty to children (x3).
Scott Preston Reeves -- Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, expired tag, tag light violation.
Michael Scott Spillers -- Aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation (x2), child molestation, statutory rape.
Charles Joshua Stephens -- Sexual exploitation of children (x10).
Barry Quent Young (a/k/a Brandon Rogers) -- Aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
Shanna Christeen Krahn (a/k/a Shanna Christen Brown) -- Second degree burglary (x2), criminal trespass, open container.
William Bruce Bowman -- Child molestation (x6), first degree cruelty to children (x3), enticing a child for indecent purposes (x2).
Kevin Todd Brown -- Rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation (x4), first degree cruelty to children.
Brittney Nicole Bryant -- Theft by shoplifting.
Stacie Leigh Merk - Theft by shoplifting.
Roger Alan McDaniel -- Making a false statement (x2), loitering or prowling (x3), carrying a weapon with a license.
Sonny James Hammonds -- Sexual exploitation of children (x30).
Johnny Eduardo Nino -- Criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark, aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of methamphetamine, possession of illegal weapon, possession of firearm by first offender probationer.