Gordon County gets broadband project update from Comcast

Comcast representatives deliver an update on the company’s broadband internet project in Gordon County to commissioners.

 Blake Silvers

Gordon County officials received a brief update recently on the progress of rural broadband service.

Representatives from Comcast were on hand during the last Board of Commissioners work session this week to share information about the ongoing broadband internet installation project.

