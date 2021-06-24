Gordon County Fire Rescue has been named a 2021 grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Gordon County is safer than ever thanks to the Foundation providing important funding in the amount of $27,196.
The grant was used to purchase LUCAS 3.3.1 chest compression devices for Gordon County Fire Rescue and will ensure our community is safer and better prepared for emergencies.
“We’re so thankful for the support from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurant,” said Nathan Saylors Division Chief of Training. “The LUCAS Device will help us provide high quality CPR to citizens in need.”
This grant is one of 118 in total that the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 118 grants total more than $2.5 million put toward critical lifesaving equipment.
