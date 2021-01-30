Tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods or other severe weather events can occur suddenly in Gordon County. This is why Gordon County EMA, in partnership with all local public safety and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, are encouraging all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Feb. 1–5, to prepare for the possibility of inclement weather.
“While there are no major weather events and things are quiet, now is a great time to participate in the Severe Weather Preparedness Week, so we can plan ahead of time for weather emergencies,” said Courtney Taylor, Director of Gordon County EMA. “This way, you and your family will be prepared and know what steps need to be taken, to ensure your safety.”
The following days will focus on a different threat and methods of preparation. Listed below are the topics for each day:
Monday, Feb. 1 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day
Tuesday, Feb. 2 – Thunderstorm Safety
Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Tornado Safety and PrepareAthon!
Thursday, Feb. 4 – Lightning Safety
Friday, Feb. 5 – Flood Safety
On Feb. 3, when tornado safety is emphasized, residents, schools and businesses statewide are
encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill.
For more information about Severe Weather Preparedness Week and events occurring locally, visit www.gordoncounty.org or contact Courtney Taylor at 706-602-2905.