Gordon County DFCS earns Board of the Year award

County DFCS Board members and staff Robert Hughes (from left), Diane Kirby,  Rachel Brooks, Steve Bayzid, and Jody Sanderson pose with county commissioners. Not pictured are Allen Bowen and Mary Jane Garigan. 

 Blake Silvers

Gordon County's Board of Family and Children Services recently earned state-level recognition. 

The local Department of Family and Children Services Board has been awarded annual Board of the Year honors for the State of Georgia. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In