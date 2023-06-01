Gordon County Government seal LOGO
Blake Silvers

Gordon County citizens will have their first chance to have their voices heard in regards to the upcoming budget with a public hearing set for next week. 

As part of the Tuesday, June 6, Board of Commissioners regular meeting, the hearing will allow for citizens to offer input concerning the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24 county government budget. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In