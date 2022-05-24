May 16
Bagley, Raymond Douglas, 44, Shelbyville, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Clark, Jr., Stephen Lamar, 23, Fairmount. Charge by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine.
Cooper, Jamie Dale, 50, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Landon, Joshua Charles, 46. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Reed, Chance Dewayne, 33, Lindale. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C forg 1st, forg 2nd).
Roden, Lara Elizabeth, 35, Armuchee. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Rodrigues, Hope Cherri, 46. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects and possession of meth.
Shutley, Justin Labron, 33, Dalton. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C burglary 1st).
Williams, Ian Brody, 19. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, and probation violation (failed to report).
Bunch, Nicholas Bradley, 40. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
May 17Cunningham, Robert Keith, 50, Fairmount. Charges by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. DUI drugs less safe and housed for Fairmount P.D. FTML.
Dotson, Linda Kay, 35. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Dotson, Robbie Grant, 37. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Ingram, Cynthia Sue, 65, Rome. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
Kreider, Ronald Ray, 67. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Mashburn, Steven Lamont, 35. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated stalking).
Ruiz, Alex, 26. Charges by CPD: Public drunkenness (prebook) and public indecency (prebook).
Smith, Joshua Travis, 33. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Wheat, Shannon Dale, 47, Kingston. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Williams, Lauren Meredith, 41, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Floyd County.
Davis, Hunter Blake, 26, Taylorsville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
May 18Dobbs, America Brianna, 22. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Hunt, Curtis Tyrone, 58, Rocky Face. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C failure to appear).
Kisselburg, Joseph Lee, 29, Arena, North Carolina. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Lockard, Jeremy Dewayne, 37. Charges by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting (x7), misuse of UPC label (x7), and probation violation (O/C burg 1st aft 6/30/12).
Pharr, Harold Shane, 47, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C failure to appear).
Santiago, Christopher Daniel, 28, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Willer, Lucille Marie, 47, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C robbery).
Woods, Schemel Duvall, 39. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Ward, Brandon Joshua, 45. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of magistrate court.
May 19
Daniel, Trevon Malik, 26, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Delay, Raymond Leon, 44, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C burglary 2nd degree) and failure to appear (O/C criminal trespass).
Gray, Jr., Tommy Lee, 37. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery — FVA).
Hurndon, Desirae Nicole, 38. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth with intent, 2x poss +).
Payne, Patrick Erwin, 27. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C vehicular homicide).
Thomas, Keith Wayne, 62. Charge by GCSO: Serving sentence 201777691,91,93,94 (poss of meth, poss dro, fail to reg veh).
Thomason, Steven Lee, 32. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2020234432,433 (simple assault, battery — FVA).
Trevino, Paul Alexander, 38, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and public drunkenness.
Bartow, Mary Ashley, 19, Suwanee. Charges by CPD: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 20
Garcia, Marlon Binicion, 26, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Martinez, Fernando Montes, 21. Charges by CPD: Rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.
May 21
Barnett, Joe Thomas, 44, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
Ward, Amanda Locklear, 42. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Myers, Ryan Aaron, 31. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI.
Emery, Harlan Shamus, 34, Cedartown. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
May 22
Dixon, Mia Nicole, 19, Rockmart. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. obstruction (prebook).
Fuller, Kenneth Lebron, 31, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Affixing tint to windows or windshields (prebook), certificate of reg; replacement of lost reg certificate (prebook), manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook), and operation of veh w/out current plate (prebook).
Gamble, Charles Edward, 23. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Bartow County.