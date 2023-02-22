Zoning requests and budgetary items took up the majority of this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Tuesday night, commissioners heard three requests for rezonings, unanimously approving all three, and without any drawing public comment.
First was a request from Joseph T. Nguyen to rezone 0.69 acres at 918 S. Wall St. -- the former Edward Owens Auto Sales property -- from A-1 Agricultural to C-C Crossroad Commercial with plans to build a hand car wash business on the property.
"It's kind of surprising that that is still in the county, but that is a parcel of county in the city," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
Next was a request from Fernando and Dian Guzman to rezone 1.1 acres at 3757 Rome Road in Plainville (Scottsville) -- at the corner of Highway 53/Rome Road and Plainville Road -- from A-1 Agricultural to C-H Highway Commercial with plans to build an auto repair shop.
The zoning change carries several stipulations, including a Level 3 soil analysis, installation of a fire hydrant, and driveway compliance. The City of Calhoun can supply a six-inch water line to the property, however there is no city sewer available at the location.
Finally, was a request from Arnold Hooley of Arrow Log Processing LLC to rezone 2.62 acres at 3011 Pine Chapel Road in Resaca from A-1 Agricultural to C-G General Commercial with plans to construct a mini-storage facility.
Each zoning request came with a unanimous 5-0 recommendation for approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Also unanimously approved Monday night were a pair of budget items.
First was a request from the County Finance Department for budget amendments to the General Fund in the amount of $570,533; to the 2018 Special Local Option Sales Tax fund in the amount of $6 million; and to the Emergency Telephone Fund in the amount of $15,000.
The first amount is the recording of revenue from an Association County Commissioners of Georgia safety award ($8,500), interest revenue ($73,700), compensation for lost and fixed assets ($108,353) from burst pipe flood damage at the Juvenile Court facility, excess Local Option Sales Tax revenue ($65,000), and funds received from the Georgia Department of Transportation for Trimble Hollow Road paving expenses ($315,000).
"We were serving as a pass-through, basically, for the Georgia DOT on Trimble Hollow Road," Ledbetter said, adding that the improvement project was completed at a total cost of over $880,000, without any money from Gordon County taxpayers.
SPLOST overages accounted for the $6 million, including amounts from the cities of Calhoun ($1,637,142), Resaca ($87,122), Plainville ($32,223), Fairmount ($83,359), as well as a General Fund operating transfer ($4,160,154).
The third amount of $15,000 was used as part of a $24,000 generator repair.
Finally, a request from County Administration to approve fees to Croft and Associates for renovations ($47,050), as well as a new building ($159,300) for Public Works.
It was recently brought to the attention of County Administration of certain air quality issues at the Public Works complex due to water problems.
"Unfortunately, this is necessary, and everyone who has looked at this project has agreed that it will just need to be redone," Ledbetter said, adding that the water intrusion seems to be the result of poor construction over 20 years ago. "We build things better than this now, and we're going to make sure this is built back right."
Commission Chair Bud Owens echoed the frustrations of Ledbetter on the need to spend money on a building that is only two decades old.
"It is a little bit frustrating when you're sitting here 20 years later having to look at completely rebuilding a building that was built by taxpayer dollars, and it's very frustrating to us to have that happen," Owens said. "Our commitment to you is that this board will not cut corners and create problems for future buildings that are built in this community. We're going to do them right, and spend the taxpayer's dollars wisely."
The money used will be budgeted from either SPLOST or LOST fund overages.
Note: All votes recorded were 4-0, with Commissioner Bruce Potts away on vacation.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, March 2, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.