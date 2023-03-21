Gordon County approves zoning for Blackwood Road apartments

A new apartment complex planned between Highway 53 and Outlet Center Drive cleared a hurdle at this week's County Commission meeting. 

The board unanimously approved a request from Southeast Housing Partners LLC to rezone a 10.86-acre parcel off Blackwood Place from A-1 Agricultural to R-5 Multi-Family Residential to develop what they call a "workforce multi-family community" of up to 72 units. 

