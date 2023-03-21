A new apartment complex planned between Highway 53 and Outlet Center Drive cleared a hurdle at this week's County Commission meeting.
The board unanimously approved a request from Southeast Housing Partners LLC to rezone a 10.86-acre parcel off Blackwood Place from A-1 Agricultural to R-5 Multi-Family Residential to develop what they call a "workforce multi-family community" of up to 72 units.
According to developers, the units -- located between Blackwood Road and Public Safety Drive near the Fire Department and Department of Driver Services -- would be partially financed with equity derived from tax credits.
"This would be mixed income," Southeast Housing representative Jon McKnight said, adding that some units would have an income requirement with rent cap. "There would also be a portion that would be market regulated, and not subject to that."
McKnight said the development would be made of all brick and Hardy plank to fit in with existing housing already in the area, and would be made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Access for the development is planned for Blackwood Place for vehicles pending an eventual driveway permit.
Commissioners also approved a request from Champ Kelly to rezone 3.86 acres at 3805 Chatsworth Highway, Resaca, from A-1 Agricultural to RA-1 Residential-Agricultural to bring the tract into compliance since a past subdividing brought the parcel under the required five acres for A-1 designation. Owners have plans for a single-family home on the property.
Both approved zoning applications came before commissioners Tuesday night having received unanimous 5-0 recommendations for approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, and neither zoning issue drew public comment during the hearing process.
With local 4-H students in attendance, commissioners proclaimed March 19 through 25 of this year "Agriculture Week" in Gordon County, encouraging all citizens to "celebrate farmers and agriculturalists in your families and communities."
"We recognize the unique and irreplaceable value that farmers, ranchers, foresters, farm workers, and all stewards of God’s Creations contribute to our Nation’s past, present and future," the proclamation reads. "America’s agricultural sector safeguards our Nation’s lands through sustainable management; ensures the health and safety of animals, plants, and people; and provides a safe and abundant food supply which plays an important role in our National Security."
A handful of local 4-H students were on hand to speak to commissioners about their recent activities.
"We have an extraordinary program here in Gordon County," 4-H Agent Allie Griner said. "We appreciate the support that comes from our County Commission and all of our community members who have helped that happen for all of our kids."
Also approved were several board appointments, including Jesse Vaughn and Randall Fox, each to four-year terms to the Development Authority ending April 1, 2027, as well as Vaughn to the Gordon-Floyd Development Authority for a three-year term expiring April 1, 2026.
"We thank both of them for their continuing desire to serve," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
A request from the Probate Court was approved for a bid regarding scanning and digitizing records was awarded to Kofile Technologies Inc. in the amount of $233,644 with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"It gives ease of access for records," Ledbetter said. "And it also the documents for ever more."
The Gordon County Fire Department's request for an Intergovernmental Agreement for mutual aid with Bartow County for fire service delivery was approved.
"This is essentially a renewal of an agreement that we've had in place," Ledbetter said, adding that the mutual agreement at no additional cost to taxpayers dispatches Gordon and Bartow fire units across county lines as needed where certain homes and roadways are more quickly accessed by opposite county fire units.
Additionally, GCFD's request for an agreement with Life Safety Inspection Vault LLC for web-based reporting data management for the Fire Prevention Division was also approved by the board.
"This doesn't cost Gordon County anything," Ledbetter said, saying that it simply gives contractors and fire officials access to digital data regarding fire safety equipment.
Finally, a road dedication request from OWR LLC for Momeni Drive was approved.
"They have already completed the rehabilitation, redesign, and repaving of Trimble Hollow Road at the developer's cost to get to Momeni Drive," Ledbetter said. "Now where that connects to Momeni Drive ... that would now become a public road upon your acceptance."
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, April 4, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.