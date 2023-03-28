Tennis enthusiasts in the Sonoraville community can expect a few upgrades to their public courts, thanks to the leg work of local student athletes.
In January, members of the Sonoraville High School tennis team lobbied County Commissioners for several improvements to the County Recreation Department courts at the 7494 Fairmount Highway facility.
The school uses the courts for practices as well as live competition. The team's January presentation was well received by the board, and during a recent work session funds were designated for the work. Using American Rescue Plan Act overages, an amount of $157,800 was unanimously approved by commissioners earlier this month -- a fact that was not reported on immediately so the students who originated the project could be surprised at Tuesday night's county work session with the announcement.
Improvements will include sidewalk trail from the courts to the splash pad restrooms, a new concrete combination pavilion and storage area, and a new six-foot-wide sidewalk along the back of the courts with chain-link fence for court access and safe viewing of matches on the far side courts.
The approved amount comes in above the $95,100 estimate submitted by the students in late-January, but the estimate comes following the county's recent commitment to building better quality, longer-lasting facilities with taxpayer money.
"Substantially higher than what was advertised, but we're also building things better than what they asked for," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
Calhoun-based Momon Construction will have charge of the project. According to County Executive Assistant Keith King, the remainder of the ARPA overages will be distributed to the current 1961 courthouse overhaul project.