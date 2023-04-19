Gordon County approves rezoning for poultry expansion, subdivision

Zoning hearings took up the bulk of this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting, seeing the approvals of a poultry operation expansion and a new subdivision.
Approved by a 3-2 vote was an application from Devin Oesterie on behalf of Springbank LLC to rezone 70 acres at 470 Guess Road in Ranger from A-1 Agricultural to Conditional Use for the expansion of an existing poultry operation -- adding eight 55 by 600-foot chicken houses.
Several nearby residents spoke in opposition to the expansion during a public hearing on the matter, citing added traffic and environmental concerns. The application came before the board with a 3-1 vote recommending approval from the Zoning Board. The two votes against the measure Tuesday night were commissioners Bud Owens and Chad Steward.
Also approved was a request to rezone a 65.56-acre parcel at 1083 Miller Ferry Road from Agricultural to R-1 Low-Density Residential from Mike Loy on behalf of Golden Sun Medican Training Center LLC for the building of a 73-lot residential development.
A public hearing on the request drew speakers both for an against the measure, with concerns being water runoff as well as traffic and safety with added residents on the road. Coming before the board with a 4-0 vote to recommend approval from the Zoning Board, commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Rezoning to re-purpose an old church into a wedding venue got the go-ahead Tuesday night as well, with the unanimous approval of a change a five-acre parcel at 2717 Chatsworth Highway from A-1 Agricultural to Conditional Use. A wedding and event venue is planned for the former King's Highway Baptist Church building by applicants Jenna Cain and Robert Stanley. This change also came with unanimous recommendation for approval from the Zoning Board.
Two more rezoning requests were unanimously granted by commissioners this week, with a change from A-1 Agricultural to General Commercial for a storefront at 198 Peters Street owned by Jennifer King to be leased as a convenience store, and a change from A-1 Agricultural to R-6 Manufactured Housing Residential for 305 Windy Hill Lane in Fairmount owned by Little River Properties Inc. to be subdivided into two tracts to add a second mobile home on the property. Both of those measures also came with unanimous backing for the Zoning Board for approval.
A pair of housekeeping items were unanimously approved by commissioners with a change from 15 to 30 days of prior notice for public hearings from the Planning Commission to comply with a state law change, as well as an official change of meeting location from the County Administration Building to the Judicial Building.
A request from Human Resources for an on-boarding and recruitment module from ADP was unanimously approved at a cost of $13,380. The new system, however, will allow the county to discontinue use of two other sites that currently cost a combined $12,500, bringing the net cost up by $880 annually.
"It will streamline the process from application all the way through payroll," Human Resources Director Don Holley said.
Also unanimously passed was a resolution to approve a Memorandum of Understanding concerning national settlements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan Finance LLC, Walmart Inc., CVS Health Corporation and CVS Pharmacy Inc., and Walgreens Co.
"This is another round of the opioid litigation," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "It defines what percentage Gordon County gets."
Ledbetter said he believes the current distribution percentage of the settlement agreement is set at 25% to be shared by Georgia counties, and 75% to state, with funds to be used for the abatement of opioid use.
Finally, a request by County Administration to approve furniture quotes from supplier Ernie Morris in the amount of $109,683 for the ongoing 1961 Courthouse renovation was unanimously approved. The funds will come from 2018 Special Local Option Sales Tax collections, coming in under the previously estimated $150,000 previously allocated.