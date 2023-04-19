Gordon County approves rezoning for poultry expansion, subdivision

Commissioners voted 3-2 this week to approve rezoning for a poultry operation expansion in Ranger. 

 gordoncouty.org

Zoning hearings took up the bulk of this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting, seeing the approvals of a poultry operation expansion and a new subdivision. 

Approved by a 3-2 vote was an application from Devin Oesterie on behalf of Springbank LLC to rezone 70 acres at 470 Guess Road in Ranger from A-1 Agricultural to Conditional Use for the expansion of an existing poultry operation -- adding eight 55 by 600-foot chicken houses. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In