Gordon County approves budget amendments, proclaims Telecommunicators Week

During their regularly scheduled meeting this week, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved several budget amendments, and recognized local 911 personnel.
Tuesday night, several budget changes were approved, including the purchase of a new computer for the County Clerk's Office after a repair was unsuccessful ($1,634), the recording of a donation of funds to Sheriff's Office for the purchase of Narcan ($1,000), the purchase of two new vehicles for Building Inspection due to extreme age and multiple repairs ($65,875), the purchase and installation of a stove and other required improvements for the Agricultural Center ($15,000), and the rental of a mobile building for Public Works offices while theirs are unavailable ($17,764).
Amendments totaling $101,273 will be covered by a combination of sales tax funds, interest revenues, and outside contributions.
During the meeting, a special reading was conducted to proclaim April 9 through 15, as Telecommunicators Week in Gordon County.
The proclamation stated the importance of local telecom operators saying in part that "public safety communications officers of the Gordon County E 9-1-1 Communications Center have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, and treatment of patients; and each communications officer has exhibited compassion, understanding, and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year, and the services of public safety communications officers is a “silent service” and their duties are seldom observed by the public ..."
An amount of $369,181 in 2018 Special Local Option Sales Tax funds was also approved for a new Records Building to be constructed by previously approved contractor at risk Momon Construction, as well as $39,050 in 2012 SPLOST funds for paving at the Health Department, also by Momon.
A request from Fire and Rescue was approved to reclassify a position of Assistant Fire Chief to Assistant Chief of Administration -- a move that won't require a budget or personnel increase.
Finally, a pair of requests from the Information Technology Department were each approved; one to deem certain equipment surplus, and another to approve an agreement with T Tech LLC and Worldpay US to provide a payment processing service for Schneider GeoPermits (pending legal review). This agreement will be at no cost to the county, with the third party charging a small fee per transaction.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, April 18, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.