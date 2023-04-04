Gordon County approves budget amendments, proclaims Telecommunicators Week

Gordon County 911 personnel pictured with commissioners following the reading of a Telecommunicators Week proclamation. 

 Blake Silvers

During their regularly scheduled meeting this week, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved several budget amendments, and recognized local 911 personnel. 

Tuesday night, several budget changes were approved, including the purchase of a new computer for the County Clerk's Office after a repair was unsuccessful ($1,634), the recording of a donation of funds to Sheriff's Office for the purchase of Narcan ($1,000), the purchase of two new vehicles for Building Inspection due to extreme age and multiple repairs ($65,875), the purchase and installation of a stove and other required improvements for the Agricultural Center ($15,000), and the rental of a mobile building for Public Works offices while theirs are unavailable ($17,764). 

