Exterior restoration work is underway on the Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St. Work includes repairs to the original slate roof, eaves, integrated gutter system, and some exterior painting.
Exterior restoration work is underway on the Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St. Work includes repairs to the original slate roof, eaves, integrated gutter system, and some exterior painting.
Blake Silvers
Exterior restoration work is underway on the Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St. Work includes repairs to the original slate roof, eaves, integrated gutter system, and some exterior painting.
Blake Silvers
Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St.
Exterior restoration work is underway on a historic downtown Calhoun building.
Crews from Calhoun-based Momon Construction have begun a major exterior overhaul project that includes replacing the original slate roof and cornices, as well as repairs to the original gutters that are built into the soffits, as well as other needed maintenance.
"It was built circa 1912," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said during a recent report. "It's showing its age."
In early March, Gordon County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the use of $590,500 in funds collected as part of the 2018 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to help preserve the former Thomas Funeral Home building at 201 N. Wall St.
"We're going to get her all patched up," Ledbetter said. "So far, we're on budget."
A former private residence of Dr. William A. Richards, the home later became Thomas Funeral Home in the 1940s, owned and operated by J.W. Thomas, and occupied the building until the business moved to Red Bud Road in the 1980s.
The building now houses Gordon County Government offices, including the office of the Administrator and the Clerk.
Momon previously won a low bid for county 2018 SPLOST projects as the contractor at risk. The Administration Building contract includes a $50,000 contingency amount, and if the work costs less than agreed, some funds are set to be returned to the county.