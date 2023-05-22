Work begins on Gordon County Administration Building

Exterior restoration work is underway on a historic downtown Calhoun building. 

Crews from Calhoun-based Momon Construction have begun a major exterior overhaul project that includes replacing the original slate roof and cornices, as well as repairs to the original gutters that are built into the soffits, as well as other needed maintenance. 

