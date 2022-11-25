Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 File, Blake Silvers

New local cases of COVID kept dropping in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw eight new COVID cases and one death. Across Georgia, 3,086 new cases and 67 deaths were reported.

