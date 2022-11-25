New local cases of COVID kept dropping in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw eight new COVID cases and one death. Across Georgia, 3,086 new cases and 67 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level continues to stay in that Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Case rates continue to fluctuate, and have reached 31.05 per 100k in population, up from the week prior. Also on the rise are new COVID-19 admissions per 100k in population, up to 6.3, and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients, which is up to 3%. These metrics are all much lower than they were when the area saw its latest surge of COVID.
Though COVID is fairly low right now, flu has continued to be an issue in Georgia, as well as other respiratory viruses such as RSV.
Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, chills and fatigue. One of the most pronounced flu symptoms is an overall feeling of achiness and malaise that comes on quickly. RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms but can lead to lung inflammation and to pneumonia. It is especially serious in infants because of the small airways in their lungs.
To prevent the spread of respiratory viruses such as the flu or RSV, take measure such as:
♦ Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water.
♦ Alcohol based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
♦ Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent spread of the flu.
♦ Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
While there is no vaccine for RSV, Georgia Department of Public Health is recommending flu vaccines for all Georgians.
“The single most effective way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine. Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. “The holidays bring gatherings with family and friends and increase the likelihood of spreading the flu. Now is the time to get vaccinated.”
It takes two weeks for antibodies to kick in, meaning that those looking to be protected by Christmas should get their shot by early December. This season, there are three flu vaccines recommended for those 65 and up, all of which are quadrivalent and cover four different types of the flu.
Flu vaccine is available at public health departments, doctors’ offices, grocery stores, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies. To find a location near you, click on www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines. Flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as COVID vaccine, so it’s a good time to get your updated booster, too.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.