While the U.S. population overall increased by its slowest rate in 120 years between 2019 and 2020 (.35%), Georgia saw some of the nation’s largest pockets of growth.
Locally, Gordon was among the top third of fastest-growing counties both in the state and nation between 2013 and 2017.
A recent report by news and research site Stacker.com based on U.S. Census data shows Gordon County with a population increase of 3,485 during that period, ranking 44 out of 152 Georgia counties, and 729th in America.
Percentage-wise, the county was up 6.4% in population, ranking it 54th in Georgia and 810th in the nation.
Gordon’s estimated 2020 population of 57,544 reported in the census ranked it the state’s 40th largest county and the 906th largest in the U.S. out of over 3,000. The county’s population density in 2020 was 161.4 people per square mile.
Neighboring Bartow County showed even more growth than Gordon, going up by 11,478 citizens between 2013 and 2017. That ranks 27th in the state and 446th nationally. Percentage-wise, Bartow grew by 11.8%, which is 37th in Georgia and 451st in the U.S. With a total 2020 population of 108,901, Bartow is Georgia’s 24th largest county, and comes in at No. 563 nationally.
Coming in just behind Gordon for the same decade span, bordering Gilmer was the 45th fastest-growing county in the state, up 3,277, which ranks 741st nationally. Percentage-wise, Gilmer grew by 11.7%, ranking 38th statewide and 458th in the U.S. Its 31,353 2020 population puts Gilmer County at Georgia’s 58th largest and the nation’s 1,387th, nationally.
Floyd County went up by 2,774 in population, coming in at 49th fastest-growing in the state, and 794th nationally. The 2010 to 2020 percentage change for Floyd was 2.9%, ranking it 79th among Georgia counties and 1,170th for growth in the U.S. Floyd’s 98,584 citizens came as Georgia’s 26th largest and No. 615 in the nation.
A pair of nearby metro-Atlanta counties broke the top ten statewide, with Cherokee coming it as Georgia’s 6th fastest-growing county, and Cobb at the 3rd position.
Cherokee came in as Georgia’s sixth fastest-growing county with a ten-year increase of 60,337, making it the 124th among all U.S. counties. A decade long growth of 29.2% ranked Cherokee 76th nationally for percentage-based growth. Its 266,620 people makes Cherokee Georgia’s seventh largest county and the 264th largest in the nation.
Meanwhile, Cobb became the state’s third fastest-growing county with an increase of 88,747 citizens, which is 78th nationally. Cobb’s 2010 to 2020 increase was 13.1%. That’s 31st among Georgia counties and 390th in the nation. A 2020 population of 766,149 ranks Cobb as Georgia’s third largest county and breaks the top 100 nationally at 85th.
For more information on Georgia’s population growth, visit the U.S. Census Bureau at census.gov online.