GNTC Calhoun Campus hosts Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill

Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington (left) speaks with Gordon County Fire Rescue Chief Doug Ralston during an Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Rome Fire Department Chief Troy Brock, Deputy Chief Brad Roberson and Division Chief Jamie Stone look on along with Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Public Service Commission representatives during a gas leak emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Local firefighters and Atlanta Gas Light crews work the scene of a staged gas leak during an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Local firefighters and Atlanta Gas Light crews work the scene of a staged gas leak during an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
A Calhoun firefighter uses a gas detection device during an Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC campus.
Blake Silvers
An Atlanta Gas Light crew works to locate and repair a staged service line leak during an emergency preparedness drill.
Blake Silvers
City of Calhoun Fire Department Deputy Chief Terry Mills (center), and Chief Lenny Nesbitt (right) speak with a Georgia Public Service Commission investigator during a gas leak drill.
Blake Silvers
Gordon County Fire Rescue Chief Doug Ralston speaks with an Atlanta Gas light crew member during an emergency preparedness drill at the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
An Atlanta Gas Light crew works to locate and repair a staged service line leak during an emergency preparedness drill.
Blake Silvers
Calhoun firefighters help a victim to safety while working the scene of a staged emergency gas leak preparedness drill on the GNTC Campus.
Blake Silvers
Atlanta Gas Light along with emergency personnel from across the area participate in an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Calhoun Police Department Officer Jason Phillips speaks with Nathan Saylors of the Calhoun Fire Department during an Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill at the GNTC campus.
Blake Silvers
A City of Calhoun firefighter uses a gas detection device around the door of a home used for training on the GNTC campus during a drill.
Blake Silvers
Local emergency personnel huddle during a gas leak preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington (left) speaks with Gordon County Fire Rescue Chief Doug Ralston during an Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Atlanta Gas Light along with emergency personnel from across the area participate in an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Atlanta Gas Light incident response crew members work the scene of an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Blake Silvers
Calhoun Fire Department and Atlanta Gas Light crews work the scene of a staged gas leak during an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Blake Silvers
Rome Fire Department Chief Troy Brock, Deputy Chief Brad Roberson and Division Chief Jamie Stone look on along with Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Public Service Commission representatives during a gas leak emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Rome Fire Department, Atlanta Gas Light, and Georgia Public Service Commission representatives look on during a gas leak emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
A City of Calhoun firefighter inspects a training home on the GNTC Calhoun campus during an emergency preparedness gas leak drill.
Blake Silvers
Atlanta Gas Light crew members speak with City of Calhoun firefighters during a drill.
Blake Silvers
Calhoun and Gordon County firefighters work the scene of an emergency gas leak preparedness drill.
Blake Silvers
City of Calhoun and Gordon County firefighters work the scene of a staged emergency gas leak preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Emergency personnel from across the area observe an Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Nathan Saylors of the Calhoun Fire Department speaks with Atlanta Gas Light incident response crew members during an emergency preparedness drill.
Blake Silvers
An Atlanta Gas Light incident response crew member and City of Calhoun firefighter both work the scene of a staged gas leak during a drill.
Blake Silvers
An Atlanta Gas Light incident response crew member works the scene of a staged gas leak during a drill.
Blake Silvers
Emergency vehicles sit staged around the scene of a staged gas leak during a preparedness drill.
Blake Silvers
Atlanta Gas Light incident response crew members evaluate the scene of an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
An Atlanta Gas Light crew member works the scene of an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
A Calhoun Police Department cruiser blocks access to the scene of an Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC Calhoun campus.
Blake Silvers
Response vehicles from across Northwest Georgia park at the GNTC Calhoun campus public training center during an emergency preparedness drill.
Atlanta Gas Light
A hole with a staged gas leak is the subject of an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC campus Friday.
Atlanta Gas Light
A hole with a staged gas leak is the subject of an emergency preparedness drill on the GNTC campus Friday.
Emergency personnel from across the area were in Calhoun recently for some extra training on dealing with gas leaks.
In a cooperative effort with utility provider Atlanta Gas Light, members of several area agencies gathered at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus off the Hwy. 53 Spur on Friday morning to observe and participate in a staged emergency gas leak preparedness drill.