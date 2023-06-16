GNTC Calhoun Campus hosts Atlanta Gas Light emergency preparedness drill

Emergency personnel from across the area were in Calhoun recently for some extra training on dealing with gas leaks. 

In a cooperative effort with utility provider Atlanta Gas Light, members of several area agencies gathered at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus off the Hwy. 53 Spur on Friday morning to observe and participate in a staged emergency gas leak preparedness drill. 

