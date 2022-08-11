Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year

State tax collections have begun the new fiscal year on a strong note.
The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month -- the start of fiscal 2023 -- $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year.
The three major tax categories all showed increases. Individual income taxes in July were up 10.7% over the same period last year, thanks largely to a 90.5% jump in tax return payments.
Net sales tax receipts rose 10.1% last month compared to July of last year.
Locally for July, Gordon County Special Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,249,700 in distributions, down from $1,283,345 in June, and up from $994,769 last year. Meanwhile, July’s county Local Option Sales Tax brought in $792,638, compared to June’s $812,963, and up from last July’s $630,508.
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $429,329 in July, down from $440,867 in June, and up from $341,565 a year ago.
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were also up. The county’s ELOST came in at $804,983, down from $819,920 in June, and up from $636,431 in July 2021. City ELOST for July was $488,935, down from $498,244 in June, and up from $341,565 in July of 2021.
For Fairmount, its LOST dollars totaled $16,259, up from $16,683 the month before, and $12,934 the same time last year. Finally, Resaca’s LOST came in at $12,506 for July, up from $12,833 in June, and $9,948 a year ago.
Back to state numbers, corporate income tax collections were up 62.3%, mostly the result of a 71.3% drop in refunds issued by the revenue agency.
Motor fuels tax revenues were virtually non-existent, as has been the case since Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly temporarily suspended the state sales tax on gasoline in March as prices at the pump soared.
Motor fuels taxes dropped 97.8% last month compared to July of last year.
The gas tax remains off the table for now. Kemp issued an executive order recently renewing the tax holiday at least through Sept. 12.
Last month’s rise in tax collections followed the closeout of fiscal 2022 the month before, which saw the state take in $33.09 billion in tax receipts for the year, an increase of 23% over fiscal 2021.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
