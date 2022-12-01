A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations Wednesday.

But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a half dozen meetings across the state this summer and fall, including how to ensure utilities that build EV charging stations don’t compete unfairly with convenience stores.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In