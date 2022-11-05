Georgia voter stickers

Georgia voter stickers.

 File

General Election Day is Tuesday, and voting will decide one local race, a pair of local referendums, and a host of state and federal contests.

County Commission District 4 that is currently held by Republican Becky Hood who has chosen not to seek re-election, will see Republican Kurt Sutherland versus Democrat Kenneth Russell face off.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In