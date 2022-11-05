General Election Day is Tuesday, and voting will decide one local race, a pair of local referendums, and a host of state and federal contests.
County Commission District 4 that is currently held by Republican Becky Hood who has chosen not to seek re-election, will see Republican Kurt Sutherland versus Democrat Kenneth Russell face off.
County Commission District 2 incumbent Republican Chad Steward will run unopposed.
County Board of Education Post 1 incumbent Charlie Walraven, Post 3 incumbent Dana Stewart, Post 5 incumbent Kacee Smith and Post 7 incumbent Eddie Hall will all run unopposed.
Gordon County voters will also have Sunday Sales by the Drink and Sunday Sales by the Package referendums on the ballot.
State and national races
For US Congress in the 14th District, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene will face Democrat challenger Marcus Flowers.
In the US Senate race, incumbent Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker.
Republican Governor Brian Kemp will once again face Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 election.
Republican Burt Jones, Democrat Charlie Bailey, and Libertarian Ryan Graham are all vying for the Lt. Governor seat currently held by Republican Geoff Duncan who is not seeking reelection.
For Secretary of State, Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger will face off against Democrat Bee Nguyen, and Libertarian Ted Metz.
In the Attorney General’s race Republican incumbent Chris Carr will defend his seat against Democrat Jennifer Jordan, and Libertarian Martin Cowen.
Three new faces are running for Agriculture Commissioner in Republican Tyler Harper, Democrat Nakita Hemingway, and Libertarian David Raudabaugh.
Incumbent Republican Insurance Commissioner John King will have a challenger in Democrat Janice Laws Robinson.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican, will face Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy.
The Labor Commissioner’s race also has three new faces in Republican Bruce Thompson, Democrat William Boddie Jr., and Libertarian Emily Anderson.
State Senate District 54 incumbent Republican Chuck Payne will run unopposed, while incumbent Republican Chuck Hufstetler will also have no challenger in the Senate District 52 race.
Incumbent Republican State Representative Matt Barton (District 5) will run unopposed, while Republican incumbent Rick Jasperse (District 11) will face Democratic challenger Kayla Hollifield.
For Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, Jordon T. Fuquea will run unopposed.
Several state resolutions will also be on the ballot, including suspension of compensation of certain state officers, temporary local tax relief after disasters, ad valorem tax exemptions for certain timber equipment, and expanded ad valorem tax exemptions for family-owned farms.
For information on all races, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s office website at sos.ga.gov.
To register to vote, view a sample ballot, or find your polling place, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP.