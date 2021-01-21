Big Tiny Entertainment will present a benefit concert for Give Burns The Boot, an annual campaign that raises funds for the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation and more than 100 fire departments across the state, on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the GEM Theatre in Downtown Calhoun.
The program will feature southern rock band Them Dirty Roses and special guest Chloe Litton, a Calhoun native who moved to Nashville at 17 and released her first album “In Bloom” in 2019. The Feb. 6 show will be her first hometown performance.
Promoter Billy Lambert said he was inspired to organize the benefit performance after a hunting trip with a few friends who work for the fire department. He was told the local public health crisis caused by COVID-19 had prevented them from contributing their usual amount to Give Burns the Boot in 2020, and he said he immediately wanted to do whatever he could to help.
"When my friends told me they weren't able to give to the program last year because of COVID, I offered to host something at the GEM to benefit them," Lambert said. "I had a band lined up already to do a show and I decided that we would make it a show about giving back. In the times we're in right now, that's the most important thing."
Local firefighters will be on site on the day of the concert to collect in-person donations and all ticket proceeds will go directly to Give Burns the Boot. Lambert said he expects the show and donations to provide somewhere between $1,200 and $1,800.
Seating is limited in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines released by the state and guests will be socially distanced for the entirety of the event.
"I want to stress to the public that this is a COVID show. You are going to be brought in and seated in a roped off area. People will not be shoulder-to-shoulder. There will be assigned seats and social distancing," Lambert said. "Honestly, it will probably be safer than going to Walmart or somewhere like that."
Tickets for the show are $35 and can be purchased online at calhoungemtheatre.org.