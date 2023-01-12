GDOT Logo

A contract to rehabilitate the bridge over the Conasauga River on Nicklesville Road north of Resaca in Gordon County has been awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

Marietta-based Comanche Construction of Georgia won the contract with a low bid of $1,063,672. The work includes an overlay of the bridge deck, replacing joints and edge beams, spot repairs and strengthening the substructure and abutments.

