The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $25.2 million contract to resurface part of Interstate 75 in Bartow and Gordon counties.

C. W. Matthews Contracting Co. won the bid to mill and repave just over 21 miles between Dew Pond Road in Gordon and U.S. 411 in Bartow. 

