The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $25.2 million contract to resurface part of Interstate 75 in Bartow and Gordon counties.
C. W. Matthews Contracting Co. won the bid to mill and repave just over 21 miles between Dew Pond Road in Gordon and U.S. 411 in Bartow.
A start date has not yet been set but the contract calls for the work to be completed by Jan. 31, 2024.
The contract is the largest award GDOT made in the monthly round of lettings announced Tuesday, a total of 22 projects at $162 million.
Among the smaller awards is $3.3 million to resurface Ga. 53 Spur in Gordon County between I-75 and Ga. 53.
Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. was the low bidder for the 3.7-mile project. A notice to proceed has not yet been issued but the completion date is set at Jan. 31, 2024.
The project was selected by the GDOT District Maintenance Office to improve the roadway's current Overall Condition Index score.
