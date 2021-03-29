The Georgia Department of Transportation announced $60 million in road construction contracts recently, including $1.4 million for the 53 Spur in Gordon County.
Repaving of 2.93 miles of roadway will begin at State Route 53 and extend to State Route 3/Highway 41 and has a projected completion date of Jan. 31, 2022.
The low bidder for the job was Bartow Paving Company in Cartersville, with concrete structures by C&G Concrete Construction Company and hauling by Janie Lynn Trucking.
Gordon County will also benefit from a $3.9 million awarded contract to North Cherokee Electrical for signing upgrades along 78 miles of Interstate 75 from the Tennessee state line and south through Catoosa, Whitfield, Gordon, Bartow and Cherokee counties. This project is expected to be completed by June 30 of 2022.
A total of 27 contracts awarded for February bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $1.06 billion statewide, according to GDOT, including TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1, 2020.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Feb. 19, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on March 5, according to GDOT.
Of the February letting, 50% will go towards safety upgrades, 37% to roadway resurfacing, 10% to bridge construction, 2% to widening and reconstruction projects and 1% to general construction.