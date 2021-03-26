Sheriff Mitch Ralston Announces:
A severe storm system passed through Northwest Georgia Thursday evening through last night.
The primary impact of this storm system was flash flooding throughout the county. Both state routes and secondary roads have been affected.
Deputies worked throughout the night responding to dozens of reports of flooded roadways, motorists stranded in floodwaters, downed trees, and debris strewn in roads. Extra deputies were on duty from 4 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. No reports of injuries or structural damage has been received thus far. The flooding continues to affect a number of roads this morning, and deputies are still responding to reports of obstructed throughways.
As of midnight, the following roads were closed due to flooding:
Trimble Hollow Road off the Highway 41 side
Pinhook Road
Sam Hunt Road
Mauldin Road SE
W. Kinmam Road
Legg Lake Road
Tate Bend Road
Lance Road
Pocket Road
Lankford Road
Joyce Road
Lucy Pond at Harbor Road
McCreary Road
Moore's Ferry Road at Miller Loop has reports of being washed out but the road department has not made it down to close it as of yet.
“Throughout the night my staff worked very closely not only with our law enforcement colleagues, but with Gordon County Fire/Rescue (who effected a number of water rescues), E911, and our Public Works Department. These folks do a wonderful job in storm situations which often impact our community, and are unsung heroes as a lot of work goes on in darkness and out of the public’s view. They are professional, prompt, and efficient. We in Calhoun and Gordon County are fortunate to have these people in public service.”