Road Conditions

Sheriff Mitch Ralston Announces:

A severe storm system passed through Northwest Georgia Thursday evening through last night.

The primary impact of this storm system was flash flooding throughout the county. Both state routes and secondary roads have been affected.

Deputies worked throughout the night responding to dozens of reports of flooded roadways, motorists stranded in floodwaters, downed trees, and debris strewn in roads. Extra deputies were on duty from 4 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. No reports of injuries or structural damage has been received thus far. The flooding continues to affect a number of roads this morning, and deputies are still responding to reports of obstructed throughways.

As of midnight, the following roads were closed due to flooding:

Trimble Hollow Road off the Highway 41 side

Pinhook Road

Sam Hunt Road

Mauldin Road SE

W. Kinmam Road

Legg Lake Road

Tate Bend Road

Lance Road

Pocket Road

Lankford Road

Joyce Road

Lucy Pond at Harbor Road

McCreary Road

Moore's Ferry Road at Miller Loop has reports of being washed out but the road department has not made it down to close it as of yet.

“Throughout the night my staff worked very closely not only with our law enforcement colleagues, but with Gordon County Fire/Rescue (who effected a number of water rescues), E911, and our Public Works Department. These folks do a wonderful job in storm situations which often impact our community, and are unsung heroes as a lot of work goes on in darkness and out of the public’s view. They are professional, prompt, and efficient. We in Calhoun and Gordon County are fortunate to have these people in public service.”

