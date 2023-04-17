gas041823

Gas prices were up another 2 cents a gallon last week on average across Georgia.

 AAA South

Those higher fuel costs you saw on spring break wont be shifting into reverse anytime soon.

The average cost of a gallon of gas rose two cents last week with motorists paying an average of $3.39 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA South. Gas Buddy put the average at $3.34 a gallon, down about half a cent.

