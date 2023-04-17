Those higher fuel costs you saw on spring break wont be shifting into reverse anytime soon.
The average cost of a gallon of gas rose two cents last week with motorists paying an average of $3.39 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA South. Gas Buddy put the average at $3.34 a gallon, down about half a cent.
Across the region, AAA shows prices as of Monday morning were:
Floyd: $3.36 per gallon.
Bartow: $3.34
Gordon: $3.35
Polk: $3.32
Chattooga:$3.44
State: $3.39
Nation: $3.67
Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 15 cents more than a month ago, and 31 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $50.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $5.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.
“Oil prices have crept higher, helping to drive prices at the pump uphill,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as oil costs remain at the current level, Georgians will likely see incremental price increases for now.”
Says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, ""With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation's 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week.
"Oil prices remain a wildcard but we're likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak," says Haan, adding, "whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance."