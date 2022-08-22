Gas prices nudged below $3 a gallon in Gordon County and around Adairsville in recent days but most stations continue to charge from $3.15 to $3.39 a gallon across Northwest Georgia.
At Buc-ee's in Calhoun on Sunday afternoon, many of the 120 fueling stations were filled and with good reason. Unleaded was selling for $2.96 a gallon even as nearby prices were $3.15 or higher.
For the second consecutive week, Gordon County continued to see the lowest per-gallon costs. The highest: Polk County. As of Sunday evening, prices across the region were as follows per AAA. The second column shows the average prices from Aug. 15:
Floyd: $3.36, down 11 cents from $3.47.
Bartow: $3.35, a dime less than $3.45.
Gordon: $3.15 a gallon vs. $3.26.
Polk: $3.39, 8 cents cheaper than $3.47.
Chattooga: $3.30 vs. $3.34.
Georgia: $3.43 vs. $3.51
Nation: $3.90, down from $3.96
From media releases: Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average was 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago and 46 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $51.43 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $8 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“Although Georgia pump price average has dropped from the beginning of summer, drivers continue to worry that prices could rise again in the next coming weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Sliding oil prices, low demand, and the uncertainty in Ukraine continue to influence lower pump prices.”
Says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.
"In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."