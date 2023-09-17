Georgia labor department logo 2023

Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month to 3.3%, up one-tenth of a point from the revised jobless rate of 3.2% the state posted in July, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Still, the state’s August unemployment rate was five-tenths lower than the national jobless rate of 3.8%.

