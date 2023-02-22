A look at the aftermath of Wednesday morning's accident on Ga. 53 south of Shannon.
Another view of the aftermath of the accident that stalled morning commute traffic on Ga. 53 Wednesday.
A tractor trailer has turned over, blocking part of Ga. 53 Wednesday morning.
A look at the Google Traffic map at 8 a.m. shows the congestion on Ga. 53 at Hermitage Road where the 18-wheeler is blocking Shannon-bound traffic. The flow into Rome also is a slow go this morning.
11:45 a.m. update:
Ga. 53 has reopened following Wednesday morning's accident on the four-lane south of Shannon (courtesy, Floyd E-911).
Previous story:
A tractor-trailer has overturned on Ga. 53 near the Pepsi plant and intersection with Hermitage Road Wednesday morning.
Reports from Floyd E-91 say multiple vehicles are involved including the 18-wheeler but fortunately no injuries have been reported.
At 8 a.m., traffic was mostly stalled northbound on Ga. 53 heading toward Shannon and Calhoun. The Rome-bound lane also was slowed.
Best detour is Calhoun Road, especially as the morning drop off and commute to the Model schools is easing.
