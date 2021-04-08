Funds to assist Salacoa Creek area residents with septic system repairs

Financial assistance is available to assist residents and landowners who reside in the Salacoa Creek Watershed -- parts of Gordon, Bartow, Pickens, and Cherokee counties -- with septic system repairs through a grant held by the Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council.
Funding assistance covers a certain percentage of septic system repair.
Please visit the Limestone Valley RC&D website at limestonevalley.org/septic or call the number below to check your eligibility for cost-share assistance on a septic system repair. Areas generally eligible include lands that drain to Salacoa Creek.
The program to repair failing septic systems in the area is in place because failing systems tend to leach high bacteria effluent into groundwater, runoff, and eventually surface waters, which can lead to increased risk of human health. This program is part of a larger initiative to improve water quality in local streams.
Funding is provided by a Clean Water Act grant from Georgia Environmental Protection Division and administered by Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council, a local, community-based non-profit organization.
Local contractors will provide septic system repairs with technical assistance provided by the Georgia Division of Public Health. Financial assistance will be considered and implemented with respect to private property rights and under voluntary landowner participation only.
For more information about this grant or to see if your are eligible, please call or e-mail Salacoa Creek 319 Grant Coordinator Hunter Terrell at 706-383-3462 or hunter@limestonevalley.org.