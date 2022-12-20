Frigid temps this weekend, snow possible

Santa and his reindeer could be braving extreme cold much further south than usual this weekend, with brutal temperatures and even a possibility of winter precipitation in the forecast.

“According to the National Weather Service it is going to be very cold as we move into the weekend with Christmas Eve morning potentially being the coldest we have had in over five years in northwest Georgia with widespread lows in the single digits to teens,” Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said. “That, along with strong, gusty winds could create sub zero wind chills.”

