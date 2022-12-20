Frigid temps this weekend, snow possible

Santa and his reindeer could be braving extreme cold much further south than usual this weekend, with brutal temperatures and even a possibility of winter precipitation in the forecast.
“According to the National Weather Service it is going to be very cold as we move into the weekend with Christmas Eve morning potentially being the coldest we have had in over five years in northwest Georgia with widespread lows in the single digits to teens,” Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said. “That, along with strong, gusty winds could create sub zero wind chills.”
With temperatures in the low teens or even single digits possible, wind chills will likely be a serious danger to people and pets, a threat that will be at its highest Thursday night into Sunday.
“Once the temperatures drop below freezing on Thursday night, they are not likely to get back above freezing until Christmas Day on Sunday,” Taylor said.
As far as winter precipitation, current forecasts show the best chance to be Thursday night into Friday.
“Current best timing looks to be Friday morning if we do receive any wintry precipitation, but guidance continues to waver on the amount and extent of lingering moisture as temperatures begin to plummet,” Taylor said.
Should Santa Claus encounter any weather-related delays, local crews stand ready to assist.
“Gordon County public safety and public works will continue to monitor this weather situation and pass along updates as things develop and change,” Taylor said. “We have spoken to and will remain in contact with North Pole Emergency Management and they have assured us that all preparations and accommodations have been made to make sure Santa can make things happen still in Calhoun and Gordon County. If, due to weather conditions, Santa and his reindeer cannot fly that night, rest assured our local public works heroes will have the roads ready to be traveled and our public safety teams will come together with an escort coordinated by Gordon County E911 to get the deliveries made.”